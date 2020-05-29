The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Oakley Whitsel knocked in three runs and Mifflinburg scored four runs in the fifth inning to knock off Milton, 5-2, in North Branch League action on Wednesday.
Milton took an early 2-0 lead on a Mifflinburg error and an RBI by Drew Trate, before the Mifflinburg rally.
Luke Smith worked two innings in relief for Mifflinburg, picking up the win. He struck out five and walked two. Dakotah Snyder worked a perfect seventh inning to pick up the save.
Mifflinburg 5, Milton 2
Milton 100 100 0 — 2-4-1
Mifflinburg 100 040 x — 5-5-1
Noah Inch, Walter (5) and Brady Chappell. Joey Gardner, Luke Smith (5), Dakotah Snyder (7) and Josh Foster.
WP: Smith; LP: Walter; S: Snyder.
Milton: Brayton Rowello, double; Chappell, two runs.
Mifflinburg: Brady Lloyd, triple, two runs; Oakley Whitsel, 3-for-3, run, RBI; Snyder, double.