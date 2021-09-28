CATAWISSA — It was exactly the start Southern Columbia wanted Tuesday.
Cassidy Savitski centered a ball to the goal for Sophie Shadle, who quickly finished for a lead in the opening five minutes of the showdown with unbeaten Central Columbia.
The Tigers were aggressive to the ball and pushed the tempo until Central Columbia started to find success on the wings. The Blue Jays pushed the ball in that direction, continued to fight, and received two late goals from Madison Whitesell to rally for a 4-2 win in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II play.
“It was a great way to start the game,” Southern Columbia coach Derek Stine said. “Central Columbia is a great team. A break here and there, and we are right there in it.”
Whitesell’s tallies proved to be the difference as Central Columbia kept its perfect record intact at 10-0 with a trip to Milton today on the schedule.
“It’s a feeling like no other, but we still have to keep our heads and realize the season isn’t over,” Whitesell said. “We have a long way to go. Our team is not one to be on our high horse. We like to lay low and just play.”
Central Columbia produced 19 shots with nine directly on goal as the Blue Jays offense connected tight passes in the middle of the field. Once in control, the Blue Jays midfielders pushed the ball for scoring chances.
“That was their attack,” Stine said. “There’s not a whole lot you can say after a game like this. The girls worked hard and I’m proud of them. Central Columbia just had a great game.”
The Tigers' Loren Gehret continued to excel as she tallied a goal in the second half to give Southern Columbia a 2-1 advantage. She finished with two shots on goal.
Gehret crashed the net off a feed to the inside from Shadle. Gehret collided with several players on the chance but somehow managed to connect with the ball for a goal.
A big reason for Southern Columbia’s struggles to produce opportunities late in the match was the Blue Jays' Norah Barry, who stopped several attempts before they reached the goal.
“As a defense, we are always communicating together to see who is stepping and who is looking,” Barry said. “I might have been stopping them, but somebody was telling me where to go. We communicate well as a team.
With 17:50 left to play in the opening half, Barry stopped a run by Shadle. Barry kept up with Shadle throughout the run and stepped in front of a ball to shield her from an attempt.
Moments before that play, Barry stopped another breakaway chance by Southern Columbia (5-3) as the Blue Jays held the Tigers to just three shots on goal.
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 4, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 2
First half
SC-Sophie Shadle (Cassidy Savitski), 35:48; CC-Kendra Stout, 19:38.
Second half
SC-Loren Gehret, 18:29; CC-Haley Bull (Madelyn Blake), 14:22; CC-Madison Whitesell (Lindsey Bull), 6:14; CC-Whitesell, 1:57.
Shots: CC 19-3. Shots on goal: CC 9-3. Corners: CC 4-3. Saves: Central Columbia 2 (Karsyn Cox); Southern Columbia 5 (Makenzie Palacz).