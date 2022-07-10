The Express-Times (TNS)
There’s no doubt that crossbows have grown in popularity when it comes to archery deer hunting in Pennsylvania, but by just how much may be a bit surprising.
First allowed in the state’s special regulations areas, and also for use by individuals who had a disabled hunters permit, crossbows became legal statewide for white-tailed deer hunting in 2009.
In 2015, according to statistics from the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC), crossbows accounted for 56% of the total archery deer harvest, while vertical bows — primarily compounds — accounted for 44%. By comparison, last year crossbows accounted for 68% of the archery harvest, with only 32% of bowhunters using vertical bows to take their deer.
It’s also worth noting that Pennsylvania doesn’t have an insignificant number of archery hunters, which helps to explain why the archery harvest now accounts for more than one-third of the total statewide deer harvest each year. According to the PGC, 325,461 resident and 16,386 non-resident archery permits were sold in 2019.
PGC Communications Director Travis Lau says from his agency’s perspective, the increased use of crossbows has not had any type of negative impact on the deer herd or harvest, nor has it raised any concerns from the wildlife management perspective.