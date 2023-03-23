White T-shirts that read "Revenge Tour '22-23" in bold, red letters dotted the Lourdes Regional student section throughout the girls basketball team's improbable state playoff run.
The last stop on the Red Raiders' tour is an arena performance today at Hershey's Giant Center.
Lourdes rallied from a district semifinal loss to reach the Class A state championship game for the third time since 2016 and the fifth time in program history. The Red Raiders (22-7) play District 7 champion and first-time finalist Union Area (22-6) at noon for the Class A crown (PCN).
"We obviously wanted to get first in the district, but after we lost (to St. John Neumann in the semis) we just said, 'We can't give up. We have to go to states now,'" said Lourdes senior Chloe Rishel. "That's what we did."
The Red Raiders have played as a district champion in only one of their state final appearances (2019). They won their only title as the District 4 runner-up in 1994, beating Bishop Guilfoyle in a rematch of the previous year's final.
This postseason marked the first time the Red Raiders advanced to the PIAA title game as the district's third-place finisher.
"Every coach, I would think, has a goal set for their team," said Lourdes coach Mike Klembara, who has won 748 games in 41 seasons at the school. "For us, the number one goal was we wanted to reach the Schuylkill League playoffs. We didn't get here. The second thing was, we wanted to win districts. We didn't get that, either. So all we had to think was, Now we want to get to states and win states.
"So we kept telling them, 'Five games,' and we kept saying — I don't know who, but we stole it from somebody — 'Why not us?' That's what it is: Why not us?"
The deck seemed stacked against the Red Raiders from the start. With just nine players on the roster (Lourdes has the sixth-smallest girls enrollment in District 4), Klembara leaned heavily on senior starters Rishel and Tori Lindemuth, and a veteran junior class of Leah Kosmer, Paityn Moyer and Masie Reed. The juniors were instrumental in the team's district second-place finish last year to eventual state champion Northumberland Christian.
When the season began, however, the Red Raiders dropped two of their first three Schuylkill League games to Minersville and Tri-Valley in what would become season sweeps. Both teams finished ahead of Lourdes in Schuylkill-II, preventing the Red Raiders from qualifying for the league's expanded playoffs. They've appeared in the Schuylkill League playoffs just twice in the last 22 years, losing semifinals to the eventual champion in both 2001 and 2019.
The team's only regular-season loss outside of the Schuylkill League was to Shikellamy, a Class 5A district runner-up, in the final week. The 63-47 loss to Neumann in the district semis, however, put the season in jeopardy and threatened the progress the Red Raiders made last year by winning a first-round state game. They regrouped to beat North Penn-Liberty for third place in what started their current five-game winning streak, which included a quarterfinal rematch against Neumann.
"The big thing was (the second-round game), because we lost that game last year to Faith Christian at Martz Hall," Klembara said. "Once I saw our execution, I felt very, very confident coming out of (the second round against) Shade and going into St. John Neumann."
Lourdes' run can be labeled unexpected because of the third-place district finish, and also because the Red Raiders aren't star-driven like the program's most recent state finalists. In 2016, all-state junior point guard Carmella Bickel piloted a squad that included future all-state selection Selina Albert and bolstered by a tremendous freshman class headlined by 6-foot center Frances Czeponis. Three seasons later, Czeponis and senior classmates Lillyauna Bickel and Sierra Coleman spearheaded another run to the final. Lillyauna Bickel matched her older sister with an all-state first team nod.
The current Red Raiders were well aware of the program's pedigree, and they were undaunted by placing third in the district.
"Not at all. I knew we were going to get it here. I knew it," said Moyer, who hit the buzzer-beater to win Tuesday's state semifinal. "We are the bestest of friends. All of us, we work together for everything — we never have any drama — and that makes a big difference on the court. None of us are fighting, none of us are mad at each other, and so it just makes such a big difference when everyone is so close in a tight group together."
"I think we work very well together," Rishel added. "We all get along great, and I think we're just a really good team."
Teamwork carried Lourdes past Shade and 6-foot-2 senior Jenna Muha, the Neumann bigs tandem of Gigi Parlante and Sheiana Tutler, and Mountain View's 6-foot-1 freshman Addison Kilmer — all of whom had been catalysts for their teams. The Red Raiders expertly played a box-and-one against both Muha and Kilmer, limiting their touches and opportunity to tip the game. The 5-10 Moyer fronted both girls, face-guarding them whenever possible, while Kosmer or Rishel would form a bracket from the backside.
"Me and Paityn did a good job, I think, blocking (Kilmer) on both sides," said Kosmer. The majority of Kilmer's game-high 17 points came from offensive rebounds. "We won, so I'm completely satisfied (with how we defended her). That's all that matters."
Union brings more overall length to the floor than Lourdes has faced in the playoffs with 6-foot junior Kelly Cleaver (15.4 ppg.), 5-10 senior Zoe Lepri (7.9) and 5-10 junior Bella Cameron. Kylie Fruehstorfer, a 5-5, sophomore averages 12.9 points for the Scotties. Reed tops the Red Raiders at 12.0 ppg.
"For us, our game starts with defense," Union coach Rob Nogay told The New Castle News. "We need to make sure we’re closing out on shooters, and make sure we’re fronting in the post down low. We need to box-out and be fundamentally sound and do the little things we’ve been doing all year long."
Lourdes cut down a net Tuesday at Berwick Middle School for what old-timers would call the state's eastern championship. The Hershey Kisses that littered the court gave the Red Raiders a taste of what may be to come.
"We're making our own legacy," Kosmer said, "and we want to win states."
"As long as you're still playing," said Klembara, "no matter who you match up with, (there's a chance)."
PIAA CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Lourdes Regional (22-7) vs. Union Area (22-6)
When: Today, 12 p.m.
Where: Giant Center, Hershey
How they got here: Lourdes Regional, the District 4 third-place finisher, beat District 11 champion Nativity BVM in the first round, 38-22; beat District 5 third-place Shade in the second round, 55-34; beat District 4 runner-up St. John Neumann in the quarterfinals, 50-35; and beat District 2 champion Mountain View in the semifinals, 34-33.
Union Area, the District 7 champion, beat District 9 fifth-place Clarion in the first round, 47-9; beat District 9 runner-up Elk County Catholic in the second round, 39-35; beat District 6 champion Williamsburg in the quarterfinals, 48-45; and beat District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley in the semifinals, 45-31.
Noteworthy: Mike Klembara is 748-320 in 41 seasons at Lourdes (1969-76 & 1989-2023), and 779-364 in 44 seasons overall (31-44 at Hazleton from 1978-81). ... The Red Raiders are appearing in the PIAA Class A state championship for the fifth time, having won the 1994 crown over Bishop Guilfoyle. ... Lourdes junior point guard Masie Reed, who leads the team at 12 ppg., has averaged 15.4 in seven postseason games. She also leads the team with 39 3-pointers, ahead of classmate Paityn Moyer's 26. ... Union's fourth-year coach Rob Nogay is the uncle of former Neshannock point guard Neleh Nogay and current Lancers senior Aaralyn Nogay, both of whom played against Mount Carmel (2021) and Southern Columbia (2022) in the previous two Class 2A state championship games. ... The Scots have won 16 consecutive games, last losing to Neshannock on Jan. 15. ... Union overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Williamsburg in the quarters, then went 15-for-20 from the foul line with only one field goal in the fourth quarter to pull away in the semis.
Probable starters:
Union Area Scots
G: Bella Cameron, 5-10, jr., #1
G: Kayla Fruehstorfer, 5-6, sr., #3
G: Kylie Fruehstorfer, 5-5, so., #4, 12.9 ppg.
F: Kelly Cleaver, 6-0, jr., #10, 15.4 ppg.
F: Zoe Lepri, 5-10, sr., #11, 7.9 ppg.
Lourdes Regional Red Raiders
G: Masie Reed, 5-8, jr., #00, 12.0 ppg.
G: Tori Lindemuth, 5-1, sr., #10, 3.7 ppg.
G: Paityn Moyer, 5-10, jr., #14, 7.8 ppg.
F: Chloe Rishel, 5-8, sr., #22, 6.6 ppg.
F: Leah Kosmer, 5-9, jr., #30, 8.7 ppg.