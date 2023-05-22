WALLENPAUPACK — Reagan Wiest blasted a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, and Blaire Balestrini belted another homer as Shikellamy opened the Districts 2/4 Class 5A softball subregional with a 13-3 win in five innings Monday over Wallenpaupack.
Wiest's second-inning slam helped the Braves forge an 8-0 lead. Balestrini hit a three-run shot in the fourth to bump the lead to 12-0. Wiest capped Shikellamy's scoring in the fifth with a solo homer, her fourth in three days, and finished with seven RBIs.
The fifth-seeded Braves (11-10) earned a semifinal date 4:30 p.m. Thursday at No. 1 Pittston (16-2). The fourth-seeded Buckhorns finished 10-11.
Taylor Treas allowed four hits through four innings before Wallenpaupack scored three times on four hits (three with two outs) in the fifth. She struck out four and walked one.
Treas matched Wiest and Allison Minnier with three hits, while Balestrini and Sydney Sinko each had a pair. The Braves had 15 hits in all, six for extra bases.
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 5A SOFTBALL
QUARTERFINAL
Shikellamy 13, Wallenpaupack 3 (5 inn.)
Shikellamy;260;41;— 13-15-1
Wallenpaupack;000;03;— 3-8-1
Taylor Treas and Reagan Wiest. Gabby Hieber, Clara Habyak (1) and Hunter Myers.
WP: Treas. LP: Hieber.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini 2-for-3, home run (4th, 2 on), double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Kianah Lenner 1-for-3, 2 runs; Wiest 3-for-4, 2 home runs, (2nd, 3 on; 5th, solo), double, 2 runs, 7 RBIs; Ella Oakes run; Treas 3-for-3, double, run; Allison Minnier 3-for-4, run, RBI; Sydney Sinko 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; A Wary 1-for-3, run, RBI.
Wallenpaupack: Lily Mancino run; Emily Sterner 2-for-3, run; Grace Lake 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Josie Leighton 1-for-3, RBI; Wren Frederick 2-for-3; Babyak 2-for-3.