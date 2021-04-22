The Daily Item
MILTON — Reagan Wiest knocked in four runs, including her second homer of the season, and giving her 10 RBIs this week as Shikellamy took advantage of 14 walks in a 21-0 three-inning victory over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I on Thursday.
Wiest hit a three-run homer in the second for Shikellamy which improves to 8-4 overall, 6-3 HAC-I.
Sydnee Schneider also had an RBI triple in the second as the Braves plated nine runs in the inning.
The Braves were able to finish off the game with a 12-run third inning. Sydnee Leeser had a two-run double; Lily Wiest had a two-run single; while Isabella Hile and Shannen Sprenkel each had RBI singles off the bench for Shikellamy.
The Braves also received 10 walks and a hit batter in the inning.
Kiesten Stork had two hits for the Black Panthers (0-8 overall and HAC-I), while Maddie Nicholas had a double.
Lewisburg 3, Montoursville 2
MONTOURSVILLE — The Green Dragons scored three runs on a passed ball and two Montoursville errors in the top of the fourth to snap the Warriors’ three-game winning streak.
The Green Dragons (4-3 overall, 3-2 HAC-II) escaped two big jams to clinch the game.
Montoursville loaded the bases in the fifth, but Alexis Walter got a strikeout to end the threat.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, the Warriors had a runner on third, and reliever Kimberly Shannon picked up the save, getting a groundout to end the game.
Montoursville drops to 4-3 overall and HAC-II. Two of Montoursville’s three losses have come at the hands of the Green Dragons.
Shamokin 13, Midd-West 9
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Indians overcame another poor fielding day with their potent offense — scoring five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth — to rally from a five-run deficit to beat the Mustangs in HAC-I softball.
Shamokin (6-2 overall, 5-2 HAC-I) tied the game with a five spot in the fifth inning. Brooke Sebasovich had a two-run double. Cassidy Grimes had an RBI single. One run scored on a passed ball, and Kennedy Petrovich tied the game with a groundout.
Annie Hornberger broke the tie when she scored on a passed ball in the sixth. Sebasovich then plated a run with an RBI double. Grimes followed with an RBI double to give Shamokin a 12-9 lead. Grimes later scored on a passed ball for a 13-9 advantage.
After allowing 10 hits through five innings, Hornberger allowed the leadoff hitter to reach in each of the final two Midd-West at-bats, but retired the next three hitters in each inning to keep the Mustangs off the board. She allowed four earned runs, while striking out seven and walking two in the picking up the victory.
Midd-West (4-6, 3-6) trailed 4-2 heading to the fourth inning, but scored four in the fourth and three in the fifth to open up a 9-4 lead on the Indians. In the fourth, Storm Wilt had a two-run single. The other two runs came on passed balls. In the fifth inning, Teagan Schreffler, Rachel Keister and Wilt all had back-to-back-to-back RBI singles for the Mustangs.
Williamsport 13, Danville 3 (5 inn.)
WILLIAMSPORT — Aubri Blair knocked in three runs, and the Millionaires ended Danville’s eight-game winning streak to start the season.
Morgan Wagner struck out 11 for the Ironmen (8-1), but Williamsport touched the lefty for nine earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.
Danville was within 4-3 heading into the second inning, but the Millionaires (7-0) scored four runs in the inning to open up an 8-3 lead.
The Ironmen had four hits all of the extra-base variety. Wagner had two doubles and knocked in two runs. Cara Bohner had a triple, and Dejah Jones had a double.
Bloomsburg 9, Southern Columbia 2
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers scored five runs in the fifth inning to rally for the HAC-II victory.
The Tigers (2-6 overall, 1-6 HAC-II) led 2-1 after the third inning after Kate Waltman’s RBI single in the first inning and Jenson Purnell sacrifice fly.
In the Bloomsburg fifth, Lilly Yablonski had a two-run single. Rylee Klinger and Madison Roberts each had an RBI singles for the Panthers (5-3, 4-3).
Central Mountain 6, Selinsgrove 0
MILL HALL – Alyssa Fisher hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to spark the Wildcats to the HAC-I victory.
Allison Lininger scattered seven hits in the complete-game win for Central Mountain (8-1 overall, 7-1 HAC-I).
The Seals drop to 3-6, 2-5.
North Schuylkill 17, Lourdes Regional 2 (4 inn.)
COAL TOWNSHIP — Shiana DeAngelo knocked in four runs, while Maddie Hall and Joslin Sitzer each knocked in three runs in the Spartans’ Schuylkill League-Division I victory.
Hallie Brown had a homer and knocked in both runs for the Red Raiders (2-5 overall, 1-5 SCL-I).
North Schuylkill improves to 5-3, 5-1.
