It was reasonable to think Mifflinburg’s boys basketball team might take a step back this season.
The Wildcats graduated Daily Item Player of the Year Isaiah Valentine (26.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game) and Jake Young (12.8 ppg., 6.2 rpg.) along with two other starters from last year’s squad that lost just three times, including twice to state quarterfinalist Danville. Those losses cost the Wildcats the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title and a district championship.
However, halfway through this season, the Wildcats are alone on top of the HAC-I standings after a 61-56 win over Danville on Wednesday — their first regular-season win over the Ironmen in 12 years.
How exactly are the Wildcats doing it?
Well, one of the hallmarks of coach Andre Roupp’s tenure is his ability to tailor his strategies to the strengths of his teams. Take, for example, the halfcourt zone with Jordan Tyson at the top that Mifflinburg used to beat Danville in the 2018 district semifinals, or last year’s approach taking advantage of Valentine’s talents.
This year’s team relies on strong man-to-man defense, and the ability of all six players in Mifflinburg’s regular rotation to be the top scorer on any given night.
“From the beginning of the year, we’ve been preaching that this team needs touches (on offense),” Roupp said. “Nobody — not one of these guys — is coming out here saying that they have to be the guy tonight.
“It can be anyone at any time on any night.”
In Wednesday night’s win, it was Ethan Bomgardner’s turn in the starring role. The junior scored a career-high 21 points for the Wildcats. It was the second-highest scoring game of the season for a Mifflinburg individual, surpassed only by Cannon Griffith’s 24 points against Montoursville in the second game of the season.
“We have to use our strengths, and that is our biggest strength is our ability to play as a team,” Griffith said. “Somebody is going to score 20 points in one night and we win — good for them. We have to have everyone contribute.”
Four of the five Mifflinburg starters have scored in double figures at least once this season. Sharp-shooter Jarret Foster has four double-figure games and 18 3-pointers. Griffith is the team’s leading scorer at 11.9 points per game, Bomgardner averages 11.8 points, and sophomore guard Tyler Reigel is third on the team at 11.6.
The other two starters — Carter Breed and Lane Yoder — may not be relied on as much for scoring, but both provide defense and length for the Wildcats. Yoder tied his season-high with eight points Wednesday against Danville, and he also used his long arms to come up with two steals when the Ironmen were trying to cut a double-digit lead to single digits in the second half.
They may be balanced on offense, but their defense has been the Wildcats’ hallmark.
Mifflinburg has allowed more than 50 points in a game just four times this season. The Wildcats limited Danville guards Carson Persing and Zach Gordon to just three total shots in the first half as Mifflinburg built a 17-point lead.