MIFFLINBURG — Camille Finerghty scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and Mifflinburg halted Midd-West three-game winning streak, 4-1 on Monday in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey game.
The Wildcats (4-5-1) went ahead on an Evelyn Osborne goal in the first quarter. The Mustangs (4-5) tied it just 35 seconds into the second quarter on Lorna Oldt’s goal. Finerghty put Mifflinburg up for good less than seven minutes later.
Mifflinburg 4, Midd-West 1
First quarter
M-Evelyn Osborne (Brook Karchner), 4:22.
Second quarter
MW-Lorna Oldt, 14:25; M-Camille Finerghty, 7:31.
Third quarter
M-Sara Harter, 0:06.
Fourth quarter
M-Finerghty (Alexis St. Clair), 6:01.
Shots: M 12-9. Corners: M 7-4. Saves: Midd-West 8 (Paris Seibel); Mifflinburg 8 (Jaden Keister).
n Muncy 3, East Juniata 1
MUNCY — Hallie McClure posted a hat trick to power Muncy to a nonleague win.
Karah Goss scored for East Juniata (0-7).
Muncy 3, East Juniata 1
First quarter
M-Hallie McClure.
Second quarter
M-McClure; EJ-Karah Goss; M-McClure.
Shots: M 10-8. Corners: EJ 13-12. Saves: East Juniata 6 (Hailey Yeater); Muncy 5 (Alania Brelsford).
n Big Spring 4,
Line Mountain 0
NEWVILLE — Line Mountain dropped its second straight to fall to 1-2-2.