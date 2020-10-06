The Daily Item

MIFFLINBURG — Camille Finerghty scored twice, including the go-ahead goal, and Mifflinburg halted Midd-West three-game winning streak, 4-1 on Monday in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey game.

The Wildcats (4-5-1) went ahead on an Evelyn Osborne goal in the first quarter. The Mustangs (4-5) tied it just 35 seconds into the second quarter on Lorna Oldt’s goal. Finerghty put Mifflinburg up for good less than seven minutes later.

Mifflinburg 4, Midd-West 1

First quarter

M-Evelyn Osborne (Brook Karchner), 4:22.

Second quarter

MW-Lorna Oldt, 14:25; M-Camille Finerghty, 7:31.

Third quarter

M-Sara Harter, 0:06.

Fourth quarter

M-Finerghty (Alexis St. Clair), 6:01.

Shots: M 12-9. Corners: M 7-4. Saves: Midd-West 8 (Paris Seibel); Mifflinburg 8 (Jaden Keister).

n Muncy 3, East Juniata 1

MUNCY — Hallie McClure posted a hat trick to power Muncy to a nonleague win.

Karah Goss scored for East Juniata (0-7).

Muncy 3, East Juniata 1

First quarter

M-Hallie McClure.

Second quarter

M-McClure; EJ-Karah Goss; M-McClure.

Shots: M 10-8. Corners: EJ 13-12. Saves: East Juniata 6 (Hailey Yeater); Muncy 5 (Alania Brelsford).

n Big Spring 4,

Line Mountain 0

NEWVILLE — Line Mountain dropped its second straight to fall to 1-2-2.

Tags

Recommended for you