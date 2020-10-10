MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West’s Hunter Wolfley ran wild Friday night on his home turf, but it wasn’t quite enough to hold off Mifflinburg.
The visiting Wildcats weathered nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns from the Mustangs senior to pull out a 35-33 win at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
“We ran a lot of the same plays all game,” said Wolfley, who gained 496 yards of total offense. “In the beginning they played a 3-5 (defense) so we were able to take it to the outside and get upfield. Then in the second half, they brought their outside linebackers up so we tried to squeeze it in under them, and it worked all night.”
Wolfley finished with 452 rushing yards, 44 receiving yards and touchdown runs covering 67, 80, 40, 58 and 57 yards.
Mifflinburg started strong behind the running of Andrew Diehl. He carried the ball five times on the opening drive, including the first four of the game. Diehl got the ball to the Mustangs’ 2-yard line, where Quintin Doane finished off the drive on a fullback dive for the game’s first score.
Diehl, Doane and Colin Miller all had first-quarter rushing touchdowns as Mifflinburg led 21-7. Diehl and Miller led the team with 108 rushing yards apiece.
“It was big coming out strong like that,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “We told the team we were going to challenge the run game. We saw a lot of positive things last week from it, so we built on that. That’s what we looked to and it obviously benefited us.”
A fumble on the kickoff led to Diehl’s TD, and Midd-West trailed 14-0 before getting an opportunity with the ball. It didn’t take long for Wolfley to get going. His first carry went for a 67-yard touchdown.
Mifflinburg answered with a 10-play drive capped by Miller’s 8-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 lead with 2:22 left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs’ ensuing drive took twice as long as their first. On the second snap, Wolfley broke free down the right sideline for an 80-yard TD.
Following a defensive stop, Wolfley broke off a 40-yard score to tie it at 21-all. He had nine carries for 250 yards and three scores at halftime.
“That’s just him,” said Midd-West coach Brad Hatter. “That’s the stuff we see every day in practice. He’s just a special player, and he probably deserves a little better than what the results have been the last two weeks.”
Wolfley struck from 58 yards out in the third quarter to give the Mustangs their first lead at 27-21 following a missed extra point. The Wildcats responded with consecutive touchdowns from Miller - a 71 reception from Jacob Reitz and a 25-yard run - a little more than a minute apart in the fourth.
“Our line did an amazing job; they did great.” said Miller. “And Quintin Doane is a big guy. He did a great job making huge holes for us.”
Wolfley’s final touchdown run from 57-yards away pulled the Mustangs within 35-33 with 3:50 to play. Midd-West forced a late turnover, and Wolfley caught a 45-yard pass from Christian Regester to set up a field goal try. The 27-yard kick with 27 seconds left was tipped at the line.
“The thing I’m proud of the most is we kept our heads up and we stuck together through the game and we fought to the very end.” said Dressler. “That says a lot about their character and who they are as young men.”
Mifflinburg 35, Midd-West 33
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Mifflinburg 21 0 0 14 -- 35
Midd-West 14 7 6 6 -- 33
First Quarter
M—Quintin Doane 2-yard run (Gabe Stetler PAT Good), 8:33.
M—Andrew Diehl 5-yard run (Stetler PAT Good), 8:06.
MW—Hunter Wolfley 67-yard run (Ryland Portzland PAT Good), 7:48.
M—Colin Miller 8-yard run (Stetler PAT Good), 2:22.
MW—Wolfley 80-yard run (Portzland PAT Good), 1:30.
Second Quarter
MW—Wolfley 40-yard run (Portzland PAT Good), 6:38.
Third Quarter
MW—Wolfley 58-yard run (PAT No Good), 7:32.
Fourth Quarter
M—Miller 71-yard reception from Jacob Reitz (Stetler PAT Good), 8:23.
M—Miller 25-yard run (Stetler PAT Good), 7:19
MW—Wolfley 57-yard run (2pt. conversion No Good), 3:50
TEAM STATISTICS M MW
First downs 14 11
Total yards 406 536
Rushes-yards 48-265 39-482
Yards passing 141 54
Passing (comp.-att.-int.) 7-11-0 3-11-0
Fumbles-lost 4-3 2-2
Penalties-yards 5-35 5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Mifflinburg: Diehl 17-108 TD, Miller 14-108 2TD, Reitz 4-29, Doane 4-9 TD, John Darrup 4-8, Tyler Foltz 1-3, TEAM 4-0. Midd-West: Wolfley 28-452 5TD, Trey Lauver 9-25, Christian Regester 1-5, TEAM 1-(-4).
PASSING—Mifflinburg: Reitz 7-11 141 yards, TD. Midd-West: Regester 3-11 54 yards.
RECEIVING—Mifflinburg: Miller 4-98 TD, Jarrett Miller 1-26, Lucas Whittaker 1-11, Diehl 1-6. Midd-West: Wolfley 2-44, Eli Swan 1-10.