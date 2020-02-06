COAL TOWNSHIP — All of the lessons the Mifflinburg basketball team learned when junior Isaiah Valentine spent most of December and January on the injured list were on display in the fourth quarter Wednesday night.
Valentine — who finished with a game-high 23 points — helped the Wildcats to a 10-point lead over Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I co-leader Shamokin on the Indians’ home court.
However, Valentine picked up his fifth foul with six minutes left in the game.
“I think the experience being without him really helped us focus and say to ourselves, ‘We’ve been in the situation before,’” Mifflinburg senior Dante Colon said. “As soon as Isaiah was out, that puts a heavy burden on me. As soon as he fouled out, he said to me, ‘I expect you to pick me up and go out and score.’
“In my head, I knew I had to go out and do it for my team.”
Colon scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, and while Shamokin cut the Wildcats lead to as little as one, Mifflinburg held off Shamokin, 70-66, for the Wildcats’ sixth win in a row, and seventh in their last eight games.
“These guys plowed through that early season without (Isaiah) and came so close. These kids want these wins so bad. And you hear them,” Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said as he pointed behind him to his raucous locker room. “We’re going to enjoy this win, but we’re coming back (Thursday) and going back to work at practice.”
The Wildcats (8-11 overall, 5-5 HAC-I) also threw a monkey wrench in the HAC-I race. It’s good news for Danville (15-6, 10-1) that the Indians (15-5, 10-2) lost, but bad news as well, as the Ironmen need to beat the rejuvenated Wildcats on Monday to claim the title.
“We’re really talking about what others are doing right now. We know what we have ahead of us each game. We are just trying to get better,” Roupp said. “We know once it gets to District 4 playoff time, it’s a whole different season for us. Wherever we fall and whoever falls No. 1, 2 or 3, we’re going to go out give it shot.”
From the start, the Indians had a tough time guarding Valentine. He had six early points as Mifflinburg built an 11-2 lead before the Indians rallied to tie at 13-13.
Jake Young scored back-to-back baskets inside to give Mifflinburg a six-point advantage early in the second, but the Wildcats struggled with fouls through out the game. Valentine, Dylan Doebler and Jake Young all picked up two first-half fouls. Joey Masser knocked down four foul shots in the final 46.7 seconds of the first half to send Shamokin to the locker room with a 31-30 lead.
The teams traded the lead early in the third quarter and Brett Reed’s jumper with 3:42 left in the third quarter tied the game at 40-40, but that’s when the Wildcats took control. Young scored inside before Valentine scored eight straight points — the last six on back-to-back 3s — to give Mifflinburg a 50-40 lead with 1:11 left in the third quarter.
“(Isaiah) is not just a one-on-one player, but he brings this team together with his assists, his rebound and his defense. He makes us a better team overall,” Roupp said. “We also proved in that last six minutes that we can hold our own without him. These guys rally around them.”
The lead was down to 56-52 when Valentine fouled out, and when Joey Tarr hit a hit 3-pointer with 5:39 left in the game, the lead was down to 56-55.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement over the season from our guys. At the beginning of the year, that was the story of our team, we had trouble with these close games,” Valentine said. “We’re always a strong team until it comes down the last minute, we just didn’t seem to make the plays.
“I had the confidence in them that this would be the time we’d get one.”
However, Colon answered with a 3-pointer on the Wildcats next possession to push the lead back to 59-55.
Young scored inside with 2:50 left, but Mason Filarski knocked down two foul shots to keep the Mifflinburg lead at four (62-58) with 2:45 left in the game.
Shamokin tried to fouled Rylee Stahl, who missed both foul shots, but the Indians had two empty trips on offense — the final ended when the much smaller Stahl out-battled Masser for a rebound and a loose ball to set up two Colon foul shots with 1:46 left to push the lead to six.
Shamokin cut the lead to three with 1:05 left and to two with under a minute left, but Colon got loose for a breakaway layup, and Seth Kline and Cannon Griffith each hit 1-of-2 foul shots to seal the game.
Young and Kline also finished in double digits for Mifflinburg. Young had 13 points, while Kline finished with 11. Dylan Doebler have five steals, while Stahl had six defensive rebounds — all after Valentine fouled out.
Filarski scored 20 points to lead the Indians, while Reed chipped in 16 points and Masser finished with 15 points.
MIFFLINBURG 70, SHAMOKIN 66
Mifflinburg (8-11) 70
Dylan Doebler 2 0-2 4; Isaiah Valentine 9 3-4 23; Seth Kline 3 3-6 11; Dante Colon 6 4-6 18; Jake Young 6 1-2 13; Cannon Griffith 0 1-2 1; Rylee Stahl 0 0-2 0. Totals 26 12-24 70.
3-point goals: Valentine 2, Kline 2, Colon 2.
Did not score: None.
Shamokin (15-5) 66
Joe Masser 4 7-9 15; Matt Schicchitano 1 0-2 2; Mason Filarski 7 6-8 20; Brent Reed 6 1-2 16; Adam Sandri 2 0-0 6; Colin Seedor 1 1-2 4; Joey Tarr 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 15-23 66.
3-point goals: Reed 3, Sandri 2, Seedor, Tarr.
Did not score: Aaron Frasch.
Did not score
Mifflinburg`18`12`22`18 — 70
Shamokin`16`15`14`21 — 66