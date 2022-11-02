ELLIOTSBURG — Jordan Stroup had a hat trick, and Sidney Cameron added a goal and an assist as Greenwood bounced back from a loss in strokes in the quarterfinals to beat Annville-Cleona, 6-0, in the consolation semifinals of the District 3 Class A field hockey tournament at West Perry High School on Wednesday night.
The Wildcats (17-4) will now face Bishop McDevitt in the fifth-place game on Saturday afternoon at a time and site to be announced. Annville-Cleona finishes the season at 15-6.
Cameron got Greenwood on the board with 3:16 left in the first quarter, before assisting on Gracie Roush's goal with 8:14 left in the first half to make it 2-0.
Stroup got into the action with 6:40 left in the first half off an assist from Ashlyn Taylor.
"We a lot better effort (than Saturday)," Houser said of his team, which fell behind 3-0 early to Newport, before rallying to force strokes in the quarterfinals. "Our passing game was much stronger."
Stroup scored with 5:37 left in the third period, before she and Riley Danko assisted on Audrey Weger's goal with 3:07 left in the third. Stroup wrapped up the scoring with an unassisted goal with 9:33 left in the game.
Lydia Miller had three saves for Greenwood.
DISTRICT 3 PLAYOFFS
CLASS A
at West Perry HS
Greenwood 6, Annville-Cleona 0
First quarter
G-Sidney Cameron, 3:16.
Second quarter
G-Gracie Roush (Cameron), 8:14; G-Jordan Stroup (Ashlyn Taylor), 6:40.
Third quarter
G-Stroup, 5:37; G-Audrey Weger (Riley Danko, Stroup), 3:07.
Fourth quarter
G-Stroup, 9:33.
Shots: G, 13-3. Corners: G, 13-2. Saves: Greenwood 3 (Lydia Miller); AC 6 (Ava Wentling).