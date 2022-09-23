For The Daily Item
The Mifflinburg Wildcats certainly aren’t blind to the task that awaits them when the season hits its midpoint tonight. They know that when they step onto the field against Jersey Shore, they’ll be going up against one of the strongest 4A football teams in Pennsylvania.
At the same time, the Wildcats know that they’re also pretty good themselves. Like the Bulldogs, the Wildcats are 4-0 for a reason, and they’re looking forward to seeing how they handle facing the team that’s been the gold standard in 4A football in the Susquehanna Valley for the past several seasons.
“The caliber of the competition speaks for themselves, based on their first four games as well as what they’ve done over the past few years,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “We understand how competitive Jersey Shore is, and we’re excited about the challenge in the competition.
“Our approach has been that we understand what they’ve shown and proven so far, and we understand what we’ve shown and proven so far. Now it’s just a measurement of where we truly stand, and we’re excited to see what we can do against them.”
Compared with almost any other opponent, Mifflinburg’s numbers to this point in the season would look overwhelming. In the Wildcats’ first four games of 2022, only Shamokin has been able to stay within two touchdowns of Mifflinburg. The Wildcats blanked their first two opponents, Midd-West and Central Columbia, and they’ve outscored their opposition by 159-28 to this point in the season.
But those impressive numbers still pale in comparison to what Jersey Shore has done in its first four weeks. Through four games, the Bulldogs’ average margin of victory has been 53 points, even against a schedule that includes otherwise undefeated Selinsgrove. The defensive point totals are similar, as Jersey Shore has allowed 24 points to Mifflinburg’s 28, but the Bulldogs’ penchant for turnovers has regularly given their offense shorter fields to work with.
“They’re good at causing turnovers, and we’ve seen that in their first few games,” Dressler said. “We have to minimize turnovers, and the third down conversions are just so critical. That’s one down you look at where you’re either keeping drives alive or you’re stopping drives, so that’s critical on both sides of the ball.”
In this game, that’s even more the case. With quarterback Troy Dressler and skill players Andrew Diehl and Carter Breed leading the charge, Mifflinburg’s offense has shown the ability to go for either the quick strike or the long, time-consuming drive to put points on the board.
Given what Jersey Shore is capable of, the Wildcats might opt for the latter in this game. Quarterback Brady Jordan and running back Haydn Packer have made the Bulldogs one of the most feared offenses in the area, and the one proven way to stop them is to not let them touch the football by keeping the chains moving.
“But obviously, we need to move the ball in that time of possession and capitalize on it,” Jason Dressler said. “Our offense has demonstrated that we have the ability to strike quickly, but we’ve put together some nice drives. Looking at what we’re up against, we’re looking at putting that together for (tonight).”
To this point, the Wildcats haven’t had any trouble putting together what they’ve tried to do in 2022. Everything Mifflinburg has done to this point of the season has been fueled by the disappointment of missing the playoffs by one win a season ago, and now they’ve found themselves on track to reach their goals and playing in a game they believe they’re mature enough to handle.
The question now is matching the level of skill and discipline that they know will be waiting for them on the other side of the field.
“The kids are as excited as I am,” Jason Dressler said. “Being 4-0 for the first time since 2011 brings a level of confidence, but at the same point in time, our mantra and approach has been one week at a time. It doesn’t matter what the records are, you focus on what you need to focus on during the week.
“Going into this game, we need to be more disciplined, and that goes with the whole turnover thing. We have to make sure we minimize turnovers and penalties as we go into the game; we have to have that disciplined approach.”