MIDDLEBURG — Peyton Yocum broke away from her defender, and streaked down the field toward the goal.
The Mifflinburg fans cheered in anticipation, and Yocum delivered with an unassisted effort past the keeper to break open a scoreless game and give the Wildcats the lead less than 90 seconds into the second half.
Sarah Fritz added another goal 20 minutes later, as the Wildcats claimed the District 4 Class 3A girls soccer championship with a 2-0 win over Selinsgrove on Wednesday night.
“Selinsgrove put us on our heels for about 10 minutes after we scored that first goal,” Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer said. “I think we adapted really well. Then when we got the second goal, we just knew.”
After battling through a scoreless first half, the Wildcats took advantage of their chances in the second half to grab their 19th win in 20 games, and 18th straight win as they prepare for the state tournament.
“(The win) just shows that if you stick to something and you don’t change it and the girls buy into it, things work,” Hankamer said. “We’ve preached (playing) simple the whole year, and we had some good, simple moments in the game tonight.”
Kristi Benfield made five saves in the shutout win for the Wildcats, who got a measure of revenge after they lost to Selinsgrove in the 2020 district final.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A FINAL
At Midd-West H.S.
MIFFLINBURG 2, SELINSGROVE 0
Second half
M-Peyton Yocum, 41:29; M-Sarah Fritz, 62:38.
Shots: M 13-8. Shots on goal: M 6-5. Corners: S 3-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 4 (Reilly Mitterling); Mifflinburg 5 (Kristi Benfield).