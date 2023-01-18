SELINSGROVE — Blake Haddon called it an effort thing.
Yet even though Haddon and his Selinsgrove teammates knew they were faced with a meaningful contest packing some interesting ramifications — even by mid-January standards — the Seals just couldn’t get anything positive going in the opening half against an enthusiastic Central Mountain side willing to keep the basketball moving and make the extra pass.
And by the time the second half was in full flow — and the Seals tried to rally — those opening two quarters proved too much to overcome.
Hayden Pardoe popped a double-double — 33 points and 13 rebounds — and Jack Hanna chimed in with 11 as Central Mountain claimed a 51-42 victory in a key Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division I boys’ basketball scrap Wednesday night at Selinsgrove.
Haddon paced the Seals with 14 points — 12 after the halftime break — and eight rebounds.
“In the locker room (at halftime), we said it was an effort thing,” Haddon admitted. “They came out hungrier than us. They just lost to Shamokin, while we just beat Shamokin. We kind of lit into each other – we’re good at keeping each other accountable – and we came out with more effort in the second half. But it just wasn’t enough, and we ran out of time.”
While Selinsgrove entered Wednesday’s fray after beating Shamokin on Saturday at home – a result that put Justin Keiser’s squad atop the PHAC-I standings — the Seals (9-6, 4-1) had a chance to separate themselves from a Central Mountain (12-1, 4-1) unit that one week ago lost at Shamokin. Since that didn’t happen — plus, Shamokin dropped Milton 69-50 — there’s a three-way tie for the PHAC-I lead.
Since Central Mountain sat No. 1 in the District 4/6 Class 5A power rankings, the No. 2 Seals had a chance to gain ground there.
Didn’t happen.
Not with Pardoe & Co. shooting 52 percent from the floor in the opening half (13-for-25), and not with the Seals committing 12 turnovers during that same pivotal stretch. Pardoe, in fact, netted 14 points in the opening quarter as the Wildcats raced to a 17-4 advantage. More came in the second quarter – Pardoe banked six and Hanna tossed in five — as Tyler Bardo’s club wheeled to a 32-11 halftime lead.
“We knew Selinsgrove was a quality program, tough team,” said Pardoe, a 6-6 senior who has grown six inches since his freshman year. “Last time they played, they (beat) a tough Shamokin team, so we knew we wanted to come in here, take care of business and not give them any chances to win.”
Every time the Bardo’s Wildcats needed something to happen, particularly in the first half, Pardoe delivered. And that greatly reduced the Seals' chances of heading home with a PHAC-I triumph stuffed in someone’s backpack.
“That’s what you expect from senior guys that have the experience playing in big games that he does,” Bardo said.
Although the Seals were able to climb to within 12 points (37-25) on Gavin Bastian’s runner, buckets from Hunter Hoy and Pardoe restored some order as the Wildcats carried a 41-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Selinsgrove kept plugging away, but Central Mountain was able to maintain a double-digit lead even though Haddon’s hoop had the Seals down 10 (49-39) with 1:41 to go. Hanna answered with a nifty finish at the rim, but Keiser’s club finally got it down to nine on a Gabe Paulhamus trey.
Unfortunately for Selinsgrove, the final buzzer sounded about a minute later.
Fortunately for the Seals, Wednesday night’s contest was just one game and there’s still plenty to play for as the schedule winds into February and championships are decided – whether it’s the PHAC-I title or a District 4/6 crown at stake.
“I promise you we won’t come out lackadaisical (Friday against Milton); we’ll come out hungry,” Haddon said. “They kind of came in here and gave us a wake-up call. We’ll go hard in practice (Thursday) and come out ready Friday.”
Central Mountain 51, Selinsgrove 42
Central Mountain (12-1, 4-1)
Jack Hanna 4 2-4 11; Essex Taylor 0 3-4 3; Hunter Hoy 2 0-0 4; Hayden Pardoe 15 1-4 33. Totals: 21 6-12 51.
3-point goals: Hanna, Pardoe 2.
Fouled out: None.
Did not score: Levi Schlesinger, Brady Myers, Xavier Persun, Dom Longworth.
Selinsgrove (9-6, 4-1)
Ries Naugle 1 0-2 2; Gavin Bastian 3 0-1 6; Val Barillaro 1 0-0 2; Blake Haddon 6 2-5 14; Spencer George 3 0-2 7; Nate Cataldi 1 0-0 3; Luke Piecuch 1 0-0 2; Gabe Paulhamus 2 0-0 6. Totals: 18 2-10 42.
3-point goals: George, Cataldi, Paulhamus 2.
Fouled out: None.
Did not score: Tyler Swineford, DaRell Scholl, Cam Smith.
Score by quarters
Central Mountain;17;15;9;10 – 51
Selinsgrove;4;7;15;16 – 42