MIFFLINBURG — Dante Colon scored 20 points, and Mifflinburg held off a late Warrior Run surge to win its ninth game in 10 tries, this time 60-57 over the Defenders in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover boys basketball matchup.
Dylan Doebler added 16 points for the Wildcats (10-11).
Ethan Hartman had 12 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter for Warrior Run (10-9).
Mifflinburg 60, Warrior Run 57
Warrior Run (10-9) 57
Denver Beachel 3 2-4 11; Braden Bomberger 0 0-1 0; Ethan Hartman 12 0-2 24; Ahmahd Keyes 3 0-1 6; Kade Anzulavich 3 1-1 9; Tyler Pick 1 5-7 7. Totals 22 8-15 57.
3-point goals: Beachel 3, Anzulavich 2.
Did not score: Gabe Hogan, Coltin Pentycofe.
Mifflinburg (10-11) 60
Dylan Doebler 6 3-5 16; Isaiah Valentine 1 4-10 7; Seth Kline 3 0-0 6; Dante Colon 6 4-4 20; Cannon Griffith 1 0-0 3; Jake Young 3 2-2 8. Totals 19 13-21 60.
3-point goals: Colon 4, Kline 2, Doebler, Valentine, Griffith.
Did not score: Rylee Stahl.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 16 11 14 16 — 57
Mifflinburg 23 13 12 12 — 60
n East Juniata 62,
Greenwood 53
COCOLAMUS — Billy Dressler scored 24 points to lead three Tigers in double figures and send the Wildcats to their fifth loss in six games.
Xavier Clement and Tanner Barth each chipped in 14 points for East Juniata (7-14 overall, 6-10 TVL), which knocked down 14 of 18 foul shots in the fourth quarter led by Clement’s 7-of-8 performance.
Avery Morder had 19 points to lead Greenwood (12-9, 10-6).
East Juniata 62, Greenwood 53
Greenwood (12-9)
Avery Morder 5 6-6 19; Thomas Pyle 3 1-2 8; Tyler Sherman 3 3-4 9; Brennan Miller 0 3-4 3; Aaron Bollinger 4 3-4 13; Steven Watts 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 17-22 53.
3-point goals: Morder 3, Bollinger 2, Pyle.
Did not score: Michael Strohm, Cody Shoop.
East Juniata (7-14) 53
Tanner Barth 5 3-3 14; Xavier Clement 2 10-13 14; Evan Reichenbach 1 3-4 5; Brody Powell 2 0-0 5; Billy Dressler 10 3-4 24. Totals 20 19-24 62.
3-point goals: Barth, Powell, Dressler.
Did not score: Ethan Roe, Jake Brackbill, Andrew Hunter.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 12 15 6 20 — 53
East Juniata 15 14 13 20 — 62
THURSDAY
n Meadowbrook Chr. 54,
Juniata Mennonite 42
MILTON — The Lions overcame a slow start to roll to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association-Eastern Division victory.
Meadowbrook Christian (10-10 overall, 8-3 ACAA) scored just four points in the first quarter, before outscoring Juniata Mennonite, 39-13, in the middle two qurters.
Ashton Canelo had 16 points, while Dillon Stokes had 15 points for the Lions.
Luke Sheaffer and Nevin Yorks each scored 16 points for Juniata Mennonite (5-10, 3-7).
Meadowbrook Christian 54,
Juniata Mennonite 42
Juniata Mennonite (5-10) 42
Luke Sheaffer 8 0-0 16; Trey Tusing 1 0-0 2; Nevin Yorks 2 12-14 16; Matt Hoover 0 0-2 0; Clayton Martin 0 2-2 2; Owen Yorks 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 14-18 42.
3-point goals: Yorks 2.
Did not score: Anson Portzline.
Meadowbrook Chr. (10-10) 54
CJ Carrier 3 0-4 6; Dillon Stokes 5 3-6 15; Ashton Canelo 7 2-4 16; Noah Smith 1 0-0 2; Jacob Reed 2 3-4 8; Nevin Carrier 3 0-2 6; Peter Ramirtez 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 9-22 54.
3-point goals: Stokes 2, Reed.
Did not score: Evan Young.
Score by quarters
Juniata Menn. 13 5 11 13 — 42
Meadowbrook Chr. 4 19 18 13 — 54
GIRLS
n South Williamsport 46,
Milton 30
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Haley Neidig scored all 12 of her points in the first half to help stake South Williamsport to a 17-point halftime lead in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover win.
Crystal Hamilton scored 11 points to pace Milton (5-14), which outscored the Mounties in the second half 14-13.
South Williamsport 46, Milton 30
Milton (5-14) 30
Kiersten Stork 2 0-0 4, Taylor Snyder 3 0-0 7, Crystal Hamilton 3 5-6 11, Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-2 0, Mylea Neidig 2 0-0 4, Raulerys Vega-Garcia 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 5-8 30.
3-point goals: Snyder.
Did not score: Leah Walter, Brooklyn Wade, Tori Brink, Morgan Reiner.
South Williamsport (11-10) 46
Madi Tolomay 1 0-0 2, Haley Neidig 4 3-3 12, Sydney Bachman 0 6-6 6, Julie Anthony 5 0-0 14, Claudia Green 4 4-6 12. Totals 14 13-15 46.
3-point goals: Anthony 4, Neidig.
Did not score: Clair Alexander, Piper Minier, Sami Branton, Aleigha Rieppel, Rachel Stahl.
Score by quarters
Milton 8 8 10 4 — 30
South Williamsport 13 20 8 5 — 46