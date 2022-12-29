Maryland coach Kevin Willard is new to the Big Ten as he continues his first season in charge of the Terrapins. With Big Ten play imminent, he doesn’t like what he’s seen when it comes to scheduling.
During his pre-Christmas radio show, Willard shot a broad side over the top of his new league, criticizing nearly every aspect of the way the Big Ten handles scheduling.
Willard compared the Big Ten unfavorably to his former conference, the Big East. Willard coached at Seton Hall from 2010-22.
“I just don’t think this conference gets it from the standpoint of trying to make sure that everyone’s on an equal standing, on an equal footing,” said Willard, who cited the Big Ten’s emphasis on football. “I mean, the Big East and Big Ten are totally different. The Big East is an all-basketball conference. ... You’re never on the road more than two games. We’d never have our first five out of seven on the road. You know, the Big East — that’s why Villanova has won two national championships and went to three Final Fours just because the Big East understood how to take care of their teams.”
Following up on his point about Villanova, Willard related his problems with the Big Ten schedule to the Big Ten’s NCAA championship drought.
“There’s a reason why they haven’t won a championship since 2000. It’s not the coaches. I mean, these are elite, elite coaches and elite players. All the players have gotten drafted,” Willard said. “And I’m looking at it, it’s just how do you send a team five of the first seven on the road? How is that equal in any manner? and if you look at all the other conferences, it just doesn’t happen.”
Willard also focused his irritation on the Big Ten’s frequent 9 p.m. tipoffs, citing the late-night recovery for the players and negative influence on class attendance.
Willard has coached just two Big Ten games as the Terrapins won at home against Illinois and lost at Wisconsin in early December. Do his criticisms hold up?
The late tipoffs have long been a source of irritation among Big Ten coaches. Complaints have gone all the way back into the 1990s and the advent of ESPN2, the power of cable nets have over conferences and endless programming holes to fill. Willard would likely have plenty of peers supporting him on that point.
However, when it comes to his Big Ten vs. Big East comparisons, those don’t stand up to scrutiny.
Maryland does indeed play five road games out of seven to start Big Ten play, but there’s a caveat. The first of those road games was the Dec. 6 game at Wisconsin. The Terps had nearly a month until their next Big Ten game at Michigan on Jan. 1. Maryland also has a stretch of five home games in seven from Jan. 25 to Feb. 11.
The Big East does not have the friendly schedule Willard claims. His former school, Seton Hall, is currently in the midst of playing ... five road games in seven conference contests. and unlike Maryland, it’s not spread out over a month-plus.
Even when it comes to late tipoffs, Willard’s argument doesn’t pass muster. While the Big Ten often has a 9 p.m. time slot to fill with its broadcast partners, the Big East has an 8:30 p.m. time slot via its Fox TV deal.
NIL generosity
During the slow Christmas week, the most heart-warming story came from Indiana.
Anthony Leal, a reserve forward on the Hoosiers, posted a video where he exchanged Christmas gifts with his sister, Lauren.
The video showed Lauren reading a Christmas card from Anthony in which Anthony cited his sister as his role model. Suddenly, Lauren had a look of shock on her face as the card indicated Anthony would pay off her student-loan debt.
Leal was able to pull off this bit of his generosity by using a portion of the NIL money he is receiving. A Bloomington native, Leal also announced Wednesday he is working with a Bloomington realtor as part of the Cream and Crimson group.
However, it was his gift to his sister that went viral and demonstrated the positive side of what NIL compensation can mean for college athletes.
Big Ten gets going for good
There was one Big Ten conference game Thursday — Iowa visited Nebraska — as several league schools played final nonconference tune-ups Thursday and Friday before the real thing begins in earnest Sunday.
From Jan. 1, it will be all Big Ten, all the time for each of the league schools.
The first round of games doesn’t feature any matchups of ranked foes, but it does have several contests featuring teams trying to make a statement.
Penn State plays Iowa on home Sunday. A win for the Nittany Lions would add some respectability to their 10-3 start.
Same for Northwestern as it hosts Ohio State the same day. The Wildcats are 10-2 and have already won on the road at Michigan State. A win over Ohio State would likely get Northwestern some poll consideration.
Rutgers has the biggest test as it travels to No. 1 Purdue on Monday. The Scarlet Knights are 8-4 but have been tough in Big Ten action with a home win over Indiana and a one-point road loss at Ohio State in a game where the buzzer-beater winner by the Buckeyes shouldn’t have counted.