ELIZABETHVILLE — The Vikings outscored the defending Class A state champions by a dozen points in the second half to pull away for a win in the opener of the Upper Dauphin tournament.
Carrie King had eight points and 10 rebounds for Northumberland Christian. Eden Treas had nine rebounds for the Warriors.
Williams Valley 38, Northumberland Christian 27
Northumberland Christian 27
Jenika Krum 4 2-2 11; Aubrie Hostetter 1 0-0 2; Kara Wilhelm 1 0-0 2; Carrie King 3 1-2 8; Ava Phillips 1 0-0 2; Caryssa Ressler 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 3-4 27.
3-point goals: Krum, King.
Did not score: Eden Treas.
Wiliams Valley 38
Ella Kobularik 2 0-0 4; Jasmine Hechler 4 0-0 8; Mal Miller 3 0-0 7; Quin Smeltz 3 0-0 6; Sage Smeltz 5 3-6 13. Totals 17 3-6 38.
3-point goals: Miller.
Did not score: Naomi Carl.
Score by quarters
NCS;5;10;2;10 — 27
WVHS;8;6;13;11 — 38