The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Luke Williams walked Philadelphia off with his first big league homer, hitting a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 2-1 Wednesday night.
The Phillies had just four hits, and made 15 straight outs before Andrew McCutchen drew a one-out walk off Will Smith (1-5) in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Brad Miller popped out to second, bringing up Williams, who was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday for his first taste of the majors.
Williams drove an 0-1 slider over the wall in left. It was the 24-year-old’s first homer in an affiliated game since connecting on Aug. 23, 2019 for Double-A Reading.
Pirates 2, Dodgers 1
PITTSBURGH — Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
Reds 7, Brewers 3
CINCINNATI — Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, Tyler Stephenson drove in three runs, and Cincinnat stopped Milwaukee’s five-game win streak.
Gutierrez (2-1) allowed two runs and six hits in the longest of his three big league starts.
Rockies 4, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Raimel Tapia hit two doubles, singled and scored twice, and Colorado earned a rare road victory, beating Miami.
Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who are a major league-worst 5-23 on the road — compared to 20-14 at Coors field.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 9, Twins 6
MINNEAPOLIS — Gerrit Cole got back on track with six sharp innings amid the hubbub in the game around pitcher grip aids, and Giancarlo Stanton hit two of the New York Yankees’ four home runs to fuel a victory over Minnesota.
Cole (7-3) won for the first time in three starts, allowing solo homers to Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sanó among five hits without a walk. Polanco hit a two-run shot in a four-run ninth for the Twins.
Mariners 9, Tigers 6, 11 inn.
DETROIT — Jake Fraley made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning, then drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th to lead Seattle over Detroit.
Astros 8, Red Sox 3
BOSTON — Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman homered to help Jake Odorizzi pick up his first win since 2019, and Houston rolled past Boston.
Houston has won three straight, and will look to sweep the series in today’s finale. Boston led 2-0 early, but the Astros responded with five quick runs to take control.
Odorizzi (1-3) allowed three runs and three hits over five innings, striking out six to post his first victory since Sept. 24, 2019 when he was still with Minnesota.
INTERLEAGUE
Mets 14, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Kevin Pillar and Billy McKinney each homered twice, and New York beat Matt Harvey decisively for the second time this season, routing Baltimore.
Harvey (3-7) allowed seven runs and eight hits in both games. He lasted 4 1/3 innings the first time and three innings Wednesday.
Pete Alonso and Mason Williams also homered for New York.
Cubs 3, Padres 1
SAN DIEGO — Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings for Chicago, which beat former teammate Yu Darvish, and San Diego to take two of three.
The Cubs beat the Padres five times in six games in a 10-day stretch, including a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field last week.
A’s 4, Diamondbacks 0
OAKLAND, Calif. — Sean Manaea pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and Oakland handed Arizona its 19th straight road loss, the longest such streak in major league baseball since 1985.
Mark Canha had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland, and Jed Lowrie finished with three hits. The AL West leaders won for the sixth time in seven games.
Rangers 4, Giants 3, 11 inn.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brock Holt hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 11th inning, and Texas beat San Francisco for just its second win in 14 games.
Holt lined a single to center off lefty Jake McGee (2-2) after the Giants intentionally walked leadoff hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa to get to the left-handed hitter.
Nationals 9, Rays 7, 11 inn.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Starlin Castro drove in a run with a double during a two-run 11th inning, and Washington beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay.
Castro opened the 11th with his hit against Diego Castillo (2-3) and came home on a sacrifice fly by Josh Harrison to make it 9-7.
Cardinals 8, Indians 2
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright allowed two runs in seven innings, Tyler O’Neill homered twice, and St. Louis beat Cleveland to stop a six-game losing streak.