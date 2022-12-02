RENOVO — Williamsburg outscored the Defenders by 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a win in the Bucktail Tip-Off Tournament.
Mason Sheesley scored 21 points to lead Warrior Run. He made five 3-pointers.
Warrior Run led by 10 entering the fourth quarter before Williamsburg outscored Warrior Run 28-7 over the final eight minutes.
Williamsburg 70, Warrior Run 59
Warrior Run 59
Chase Beachel 2 0-0 4; Nate Axtman 4 1-2 9; Cooper Wilkins 0 1-2 2; Braego Cieslukoski 1 0-0 2; Aiden McKee 7 0-0 14; Mason Sheesley 7 2-2 21; Gavin Gorton 1 0-0 2. Ryan Newton 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 4-6 59.
3-point goals: Sheesley 5.
Did not score: Carter Marr.
Williamsburg 70
Zach Kagarise 5 8-12 21; Nathan Keith 1 0-0 2; Logan Brantner 1 2-2 4; Jesse Brumbaugh 1 0-0 2; Rowan Gorsuch 5 6-7 17; RJ Royer 7 2-3 18; Sam Parks 3 0-2 6. Total 24 18-26 70.
3-point goals: Kagarise, Gorsuch, Royer 2.
Warrior Run;20;12;20;7 — 59
Williamsburg;19;6;17;28 — 70
JV: Warrior Run 51-38.