MILTON — The Warriors scored three goals before the Lions rallied in the Meadowbrook's first loss of the season
Kailey Devlin had an assist on Madeline Osman's goal with 24:21 left in the game, before her penalty kick three minutes later brought Meadowbrook Christian (6-1) within a goal.
Anna Lee had two goals for Williamson (1-1).
Williamson 3, Meadowbrook Christian 2
First Half
W: Anna Lee, 29:29; W: Kyra Daley, 15:31.
Second Half
W: Lee, 36:53; MC: Madeline Osman (Kailey Devlin), 24:21; MC: Devlin (penalty kick), 21:26.
Shots: W 9-8. Corners: MC 8-5. Saves: Williamson 6 (Ashley Woodring); Meadowbrook Christian 5 (Emma George 3, Faith Lubold 2).