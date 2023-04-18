WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires scored six runs in the fifth inning to put the HAC-I contest away. Brenna Beck and Emma Vallman both went 2-for-3 at the plate and each scored two runs in the game. Vallman hit two doubles and recorded a game-high three RBIs. Constance Harding and Taryn Reed each recorded two RBIs of their own.
Amelia Wary scored two runs for Shikellamy (4-6, 0-5). The other runs came from Allison Minnier and Taylor Treas. Sydney Sinko went a perfect 3-for-3 and recorded two RBIs.
Williamsport 11, Shikellamy 4
Shikellamy;010;200;1 — 4-12-3
Williamsport;101;252;X — 11-15-1
Kendall McAnelly and Abby Robertson. Taylor Treas and Shanna Kimball.
WP: K.McAnelly. LP: Treas.
Williamsport: Brenna Beck 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Ashlyn Robinson 2-for-3, run, RBI; Robertson 3-for-4, RBI; Alexandria Chilsan 1-for-4, run, RBI; Taryn Reed 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Kendall McAnelly 1-for-3; Lili Cox 0-for-1, run; #21 1-for-3, run; Emma Vallman 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Constance Harding 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Shikellamy: Kianah Lenner 1-for-4, RBI; Blaire Balestrini 1-for-4; Reagan Wiest 1-for-3; Treas 0-for-2, run; Ella Oakes 1-for-4; Amelia Wary 1-for-3, 2 runs; Allison Minnier 3-for-4, run, RBI; Gweneth Wiest 1-for-3; Sydney Sinko 3-for-3, 2 RBIs.