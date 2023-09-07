MIDDLEBURG — Sammy Landis and Rachel Keister were involved in scoring both second-half goals for Midd-West, which rallied for a 2-all tie against Williamsport in a HAC girls soccer crossover match on Thursday.
Following Keister's goal with 15:53 to play, neither team was able to put another goal in the net as the match ended in a tie. This marks the second time this season Midd-West finished in a tie.
Williamsport 2, Midd-West 2 (2 OT)
First Half
W: Ella Wilson, 14:30.
Second Half
MW: Sammy Landis (Rachel Keister), 26:50; W: Nylah Ford, 21:51; MW: Keister, 15:53.
Shots: MW 18-12. Corners: MW 9-3. Saves: Williamsport 12 (Abby Mahon); Midd-West 9 (Cali Sauer).