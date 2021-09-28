SELINSGROVE — The Millionaires limited Selinsgrove without goal until the final two minutes of the game in a HAC-I victory.
It snapped a four-game Selinsgrove winning streak in which the Seals had scored 16 goals.
Connor Poole scored two goals for Williamsport (6-2 overall, 3-1 HAC-I).
Colin Findlay scored an unassisted goal in the 78th minute for the Seals.
Williamsport 3, Selinsgrove 1
First half
Will-Conner Poole, 2:00; Will-John Andrew Boll, 31:00; Will-Poole, 36:00.
Second half
Sel-Colin Findlay, 78:00.
Shots: Sel, 22-6. Corners: tied, 3-3. Saves: Selinsgrove 3 (Jonah Erb); Williamsport 13 (Sam Radulski).