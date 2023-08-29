MIFFLINBURG — Conner Poole scored his two goals in the first half of the HAC-crossover contest. Mifflinburg scored its first-half goals via penalty kicks from Collin Dreese and Moses Knepp.
Goalie Nickali Conklin scored a goal in the second half to tie the game at 3 apiece with 12 minutes remaining in regulation. Conklin saved five shots in the first half.
In overtime, Quentn Mazzantes kicked the game-winning goal at the 3:18 mark to give Williamsport its first win of the season.
Williamsport 4, Mifflinburg 3 (OT)
First half
W - Conner Poole, 39'; M - Collin Dreese (penalty kick), 38'; M - Moses Knepp (penalty kick), 24'; W - Poole (penalty kick), 12'.
Second half
W - Tad Ungard, 33'; M - Nickali Conklin (Dylan Seigel), 12'.
Overtime
W - Quentn Mazzantes, 3:18.
Shots: M 9-8. Corners: W 7-4. Saves: Mifflinburg 10 (Nickali Conklin 5, Ben Pirraglia 5); Williamsport 7 (Sam Radulski).