MILTON — The Black Panthers' lone match point came from a victory in the second doubles game as Emma King and Emily Waltman defeated Natalie Huggins and Gabby McQuillen in straight sets Wednesday.
Milton (2-8 overall, 0-7) won 15 games in singles play.
Williamsport 4, Milton 1
Singles
Abby Robertson (W) def. Lydia Crawford 6-4, 6-1; Kayla Bloch (W) def. Abbey Kitchen 6-2, 6-2; Emlyn Kinley (W) def. Kyleigh Snyder 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
Chloe Campbell & Eden Huff (W) def. Aubree Carl & Jordan Hackenberg 6-0, 6-4; Emma King & Emily Waltman (M) def. Natalie Huggins & Gabby McQuillen 6-4, 6-2.