WILLIAMSPORT — The Seals fell behind by double-digits in the first quarter and never got enough offense going in a loss.
Four of the Seals' (2-5) five field goals were 3-pointers, including two from leading scorer Murphy O'Brien.
Williamsport 41, Selinsgrove 19
Selinsgrove (2-5) 19
Erika Piepszkowski 1 0-0 2; Murphy O'Brien 2 0-0 6; Alyssa Latsha 0 4-6 4; Haylee Nava 1 0-0 3; Hanna Presgraves 1 0-0 3; Kristin Shaffer 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 5-9 19.
3-point goals: O'Brien 2, Nava, Presgraves.
Did not score: Grace Morrone, Natalie Howell, Gillian Hackenberger, Shaela Kruskie, Maddy Benner.
Williamsport 41
Cierra Rainer 2 1-2 7; Ella Wilson 4 2-3 11; Alexanda Chilson 3 1-3 7; Mia Nieto 2 0-0 6; Payton Baney 2 2-2 6; Jaekairah Harden 1 0-0 2; Taniyah Martin 1 0-3 2. Totals. 15 6-10 41.
3-point goals: Wilson, Nieto 2.
Did not score: Abby Mahon, Anna Harstead, Jaelynn Helmrich, Sydney Crews, Nadirah Tutler, Khamya Moate.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;3;5;5;6 — 19
Williamsport;13;7;9;12 — 41