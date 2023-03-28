WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires swept and shut out Milton (0-3 overall, 0-2 HAC-I) in all three singles games to clinch the match.
In the second doubles game, Tyler Geiswite and Keegan Gill lost the tiebreaker in the second set which would've forced a third and decisive set against Williamsport's Jack Compton and Spencer Sponhouse.
Williamsport 5, Milton 0
Singles
Shreshth Singh (W) def. Gaven Russell 6-0, 6-0; Evan Beiter (W) def. Luke Mowery 6-0, 6-0; Owen Kaar (W) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Ben Manetta-Sam Radulski (W) def. Trace Witter-Deven Shoemaker 6-0, 6-2; Jack Campton-Spencer Sponhouse (W) def. Tyler Geiswite-Keegan Gill 6-4, 7-6 (7-3 TB).