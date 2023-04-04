WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires swept all five matches in straight sets to snap the Seals two-match win streak in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I.
Austin Imhoff pushed Shreshth Singh to second-set tie break in his match at No. 1 singles.
The Seals fall to 2-5 overall, and 1-3 in HAC-I play.
Williamsport 5, Selinsgrove 0
Singles
Shreshth Singh (W) def. Austin Imhoof 6-0, 7-6 (9-7 TB); Evan Beiter (W) def. McAlister DeFazio 6-1, 6-0; Owen Kaar (W) def. Benjamin Rowan 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Ben Manetta & Sam Radulski (W) def. Christopher Feiler & Joaquin Basu 6-1, 6-4; Jack Compton & Spencer Sponhouse (W) def. Lomond Rogers & Andon Kloostra 6-1, 6-2.