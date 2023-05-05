WILLIAMSPORT — Abby Robertson recorded six strikeouts on the mound, and allowed one run on five hits for Williamsport in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I win.
Robertson was also one of three Millionaires to finish with an RBI.
Kendall McAnelly's lone hit resulted in a double, and Ashlyn Robinson stole two bases. With the victory, Williamsport (9-2, 7-2) sweeps the season series against Selinsgrove.
The Seals' lone run in the game came from Teagan Richter at the top of the third inning. Cassidy Shay recorded the RBI for Selinsgrove (8-8, 6-3).
Williamsport 5, Selinsgrove 1
Selinsgrove;001;000;0 — 1-5-2
Williamsport;101;102;X — 5-5-1
WP: Abby Robertson. LP: Kiersten Dupert.
Williamsport: Lili Cox 0-for-2, run; Ashlyn Robinson 1-for-2, run; Robertson 1-for-3, RBI; Taryn Reed 1-for-3, run; Kendall McAnelly 1-for-3, double, RBI; Abby Mahon 0-for-1, run, RBI; Emma Vollman 1-for-3; Emily McAnelly 1-for-3, double, run, RBI.
Selinsgrove: Cassidy Shay 1-for-3, RBI; Kylee Hessek 1-for-3; Alison Beddall 1-for-3; Katelyn Eisley 1-for-3; Teagan Richter 1-for-3, run.