WILLIAMSPORT — The Millionaires didn't drop a set in a sweep of the Braves in HAC-I action.
It sets up a match for the HAC-I title between Williamsport (12-1 overall, 10-1 HAC-I), and Jersey Shore (14-1, 10-1).
Shikellamy falls to 0-14, 0-11.
Williamsport 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Abby Robertson (Will) def. Allie Minnier, 6-2, 7-5; AllyMcCann (Will) def. Megan Strohecker, 6-0, 6-2; Kayla Bloch (Will) def. Sabrina Doebler, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Emlyn Kinney-Breanna Chicas (Will) def. Shannon Sprenkle-Maggie Johnson, 6-1, 6-1; Chole Campbell-Shamarya Robinson (Will) def. Dairelis Torres-Mckenzie Boyer, 6-1, 6-0.