SUNBURY — The Millionaires didn't drop a set in the sweep of the Braves.
Williamsport improves for 6-1 overall, 4-0 HAC-I. The Braves fall to 0-5, 0-4.
Williamsport 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Abby Robertson (W) def. Allison Minnier, 6-2, 6-1; Ally McCann (W) def. Sabrina Doebler, 6-3, 6-1; Kayla Bloch (W) def. Dairelis Torres, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Breanna Chicas & Emlyn Kinley (W) def. Shannon Maggie Johnson, 6-2, 6-0; Chloe Campbell & Shamarya robinson (W) def. Dairelis Torres & Mckenzie Boyer, 6-2, 6-0.