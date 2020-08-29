The Daily Item
MIDDLEBURG — Kydreece Burks shot a 44 to help Williamsport to a 196-208 victory over Mifflinburg on Thursday afternoon at Shade Mountain Golf Club.
Adam Snayberger led the Wildcats (0-1) with a nine-hole score of 48.
Selinsgrove’s opener with Central Mountain scheduled for Friday was postponed to Sept. 10. Friday’s Lewisburg at Montoursville match also was postponed. The teams haven’t decided on a new date.
Williamsport 196, Mifflinburg 208
at Shade Mountain Golf Club
Williamsport (196): Kydreece Burks, 44; Evan Whitford, 48; Alexandria Chilson, 51; Doug Nicholas, 53.
Mifflinburg (208): Adam Snayberger, 48; Dylan Stroup, 49; Hunter Dressler, 53; Braden Dietrich, 58.