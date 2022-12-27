SUNBURY — One of these days Shikellamy’s basketball-playing girls are going to forget they spent the first month of the season struggling to find the combination needed to unlock a vault packed with positive results.
Until then, however, the Braves must continue to try to win the little battles while trying to instinctively find an open teammate for a good look or locking down an opposing scorer.
Tuesday night at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium, it was visiting Williamsport that didn’t try to disguise its single-objective tactical approach as a tight contest edged toward the finish line. The Millionaires wanted the Braves to prove they could find a way to prevent inside presence Payton Baney from scoring at will when the basketball was pushed into the post.
Since Shikellamy was unable to stop the 6-foot junior frequently enough — the Millionaires kept finding ways to get Baney the ball in prime scoring positions — the visitors from Lycoming County claimed a 33-27 win in a tight non-league matchup.
Baney rang up 12 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter despite playing nearly the entire final stanza saddled with four fouls. Williamsport (3-3) closed the contest with a nine-point salvo the Braves couldn’t match. Subbed in and out of the contest while nursing those four fouls, Baney also managed to snag 10 rebounds and dish a pair of assists.
“We’re trying to learn from every loss and build on it,” Braves junior Blaire Balestrini said. “It just needs to click, and it hasn’t quite done that yet.”
Lily Fatool and Balestrini split 20 points for Shikellamy (1-7), which dropped its fourth consecutive contest. Balestrini and Allison Minnier snared six rebounds apiece for the Braves, who led 20-14 at halftime and 22-18 after three quarters Tuesday. Or, until Williamsport decided Baney needed to see the ball on just about every possession.
“They hit their shots when they needed them,” Shikellamy coach Lew Dellegrotti said.
Williamsport was 7-for-13 from the floor in the final quarter, with Baney connecting on six of her seven looks.
Yet despite Baney’s success — and Williamsport’s ability to throw the ball over and around Shikellamy’s persistent man defense — Dellegrotti’s Braves had a 27-24 lead following Nadia Smith’s conventional three-point play and Fatool’s nifty finish in traffic.
Shikellamy, which shot just under 19% from the floor (3-for-16) after halftime, never scored again. Dellegrotti’s squad also committed 12 of their 15 turnovers in the second half, including three in a row to start the third.
“We didn’t make any shots,” Dellegrotti lamented. “We had good shots. They didn’t force any shots; they just didn’t make them.”
Baney triggered Williamsport’s closing burst by hitting a short jumper from the right wing to pull the Millionaires within one (27-26). Another Baney bucket, off an entry pass from Cierra Rainier, with just under two minutes to go had the visitors in front for good. Then, with 56 seconds remaining, Baney’s kick to the deep right corner set up Rainier’s high-arching 3-pointer that all but sealed the win.
Another Baney hoop, off an Ella Wilson delivery, closed out Williamsport’s triumph.
What had to frustrate the Braves is they held a six-point halftime lead after Fatool sliced through traffic for a nifty finish just before the horn. Shikellamy didn’t shoot great before the break (7-for-23), but Dellegrotti’s bunch totaled just three turnovers.
“We’ve just got to learn how to win,” Dellegrotti said. “When you hold teams to 40 points, 38 points, 33 … you have to be able to put the ball in the net.”
“We’re a young team and we’re just trying to put the pieces together,” Balestrini added. “We know it will come eventually. It’s just when it happens that we’re all looking forward to.”
Williamsport 33, Shikellamy 27
Williamsport (3-3) 33
Cierra Rainier 3 0-0 8; Ella Wilson 0 0-1 0; Alexandria Chilson 2 2-4 6; Payton Baney 8 0-1 16; Sydney Crews 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 3-8 33.
3-point goals: Rainier 2.
Did not score: Mia Nieto, Abby Mahon, Anna Harstead.
Shikellamy (1-7) 27
Lily Fatool 4 0-0 10; Paige Fausey 1 2-2 4; Blaire Balestrini 4 2-2 10; Nadia Smith 1 1-3 3. Totals 10 5-7 27.
3-point goals: Fatool 2.
Did not score: Cassi Ronk, Allison Minnier, Olivia Solomon.
Score by quarters
Williamsport;5;9;4;15 — 33
Shikellamy;9;11;2;5 — 27