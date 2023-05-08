SELINSGROVE — It took until the latter half of the seventh inning Monday for Selinsgrove to apply the kind of pressure with its bats that has been the Seals' mantra this season.
Williamsport simply didn't buckle.
Trailing by two runs and bearing the weight of 13 consecutive hitless plate appearances with three outs left, Selinsgrove's Caleb Hicks led off the home seventh with a rocket single to left on the inning's first pitch. He moved to second base when Tyler Swineford was hit by a pitch with two outs. Andrew Gephart then drilled his third hit of the game toward the right-field corner, and Seals coach Brent Beiler went all-in by waving Hicks home.
Millionaires right fielder Cole Shuler cleanly fielded the ball and pegged a relay to first baseman Griffin Vollman. He threw a dart to catcher Adam Aldenderfer at the plate for a tag that ended the visitors' 3-1 victory.
"I had in my mind that, if it was going to be close, I was going to go for it, only because — in high school baseball — errant throws would cause that trail runner (to score) and we'd get two runs on that hit," said Beiler. "Typically against common wisdom to send him there, but a bang-bang play ... and it's too bad. Real proud of the guys."
Before that seventh-inning drama, the Seals hadn't scored since Tucker Teats' sacrifice fly in the second inning and they hadn't reached with a hit since Gephart's leadoff single in the fourth. They didn't strike out a lot, either — thrice in the final four innings against Williamsport starter Caleb Fausnaugh and reliever Cayden Robertson. Starting with Hicks' laser in the seventh, they swung the bat as though it had been hot throughout, including Mason Richter's sharp fly to right for the second out.
"These guys know how to win, and that's what it takes to win," said Swineford. "Even when we're not getting hits, we're seeing the ball well. You've got to put the ball in play and make them make plays. They made two great throws at the end there, but you've got to put them in that situation to make a play."
Williamsport improved to 10-4 overall and 8-2 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play to inch ahead of the Seals (12-4, 8-3) for second place behind Central Mountain. The league-leading Wildcats (13-1, 9-1) have division games remaining at Shamokin and Jersey Shore, while the Millionaires still host Shikellamy and Milton. Selinsgrove closes the HAC-I slate against Milton before playing twice out of conference.
"Does this game hurt us? No, to be honest," Beiler said. "I don't think it's going to change our (district playoff) positioning. It's just a game you want."
Selinsgrove junior Ben Gearhart got the start Monday after limiting Williamsport to one run on six hits over 6 2/3 innings in an April 17 win. The tall right-hander admitted to pitching on adrenaline with an illness that came on Thursday and lingered through the weekend. Still, he kept the Millionaires off the board for four innings — helped by a play at the plate in the second — while striking out four.
"I didn't feel any pressure because I know we have a strong defense behind me," he said. "It was kind of tough, because I wasn't feeling the best, to come out and try to replicate that (April 17 start). We played an awesome game; they just happened to play better than us.
"Overall, it was a good game. We learn more from the losses than the wins, so we just have to put our head to the grindstone and get back to work."
The Seals gave him a lead in the second when Gephart pulled a single toward the right-field line, and Gannon Steimling lined a double over Shuler's head in deep right. Teats then lofted a 2-0 pitch to right for a sacrifice fly.
Gearhart allowed only one leadoff batter to reach base through four innings — he nicked Robertson with an 0-1 pitch in the second — but Christian Franzen led off the fifth with a hit through the middle. Franzen moved to second on a sacrifice bunt before Gearhart fanned Millionaires' leadoff man Coen Britton for the second out. Gearhart then got ahead of Deacon Brown 1-2 when the junior outfielder hammered a changeup just beyond Josh Domaracki's reach at the center-field fence for a 2-1 lead. It was the third homer of the season for the Rhode Island commit.
"We worked on that (changeup) a little bit in the bullpen (Friday). I threw them only fastballs and curveballs the first time we saw them, so I wanted to throw something else they hadn't seen yet," Gearhart said. "(Brown) hit it really well, and I just tip my cap to him. I hung it a little bit ... definitely should have got it out more."
Williamsport added a run in the sixth following a leadoff walk to Vollman. He moved to second on a groundout, and then tagged up and scored when Domaracki chased down Kellen Jackson's drive to deep center with a diving, over-the-head catch near the fence.
In the seventh, Gearhart was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk with his 90th pitch. The Millionaires loaded the bases against Swineford with a bunt single and walk, before the Mansfield-bound righty stranded the runners with a flyout and back-to-back strikeouts.
"There's been games all year where we've been behind a bit, close games, and we've fought all year," Swineford said. "I just didn't expect guys to beat me there. You've just got to have the confidence that they're not going to beat you, and trust the guys behind you."
Fausnaught fanned five, walked one and allowed a run on four hits in four innings. Robertston pitched two-hit ball for three innings, striking out two, for the save. The Seals stranded 10 runners in all, six in scoring position.
"We put guys on base, and that's kind of our motto: Add the pressure and try to keep the pressure on," said Beiler. "I feel like we did. We didn't push as many runs across."
Williamsport 3, Selinsgrove 1
Williamsport;000;021;0 — 3-5-2
Selinsgrove;010;000;0 — 1-6-0
Caleb Fausnaught, Cayden Robertson (5) and Adam Aldenderfer. Ben Gearhart, Tyler Swineford (7) and Gannon Steimling.
WP: Fausnaught. LP: Gearhart. S: Robertson.
Williamsport: Coen Britton 1-for-4; Deacon Brown 1-for-2, home run (5th, 1 on), run, 2 RBIs; Cole Shuler 1-for-4; Griffin Vollman run; Kellen Jackson 1-for-2, double, RBI; Christian Franzen 1-for-3, run.
Selinsgrove: Caleb Hicks 2-for-4; Andrew Gephart 3-for-4, run; Steimling 1-for-1, double; Tucker Teats RBI.