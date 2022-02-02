WILLIAMSPORT — An 11-3 run to start the second half allowed Williamsport to gain all the separation it needed to pull away from Danville in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday.
A timeout from the Ironmen stopped the bleeding momentarily, but it couldn’t end it as Williamsport scored 38 points over the final two quarters to claim a 68-41 win.
“When they get the zone pressure, they are chasing you down and it’s a little bit difficult,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “It’s not just the speed; it’s the length. We were in a trap and trying to throw out of it, and it was difficult.”
Danville turned the ball over 15 times and struggled at times against Williamsport’s pressure. It created breakaway chances for the Millionaires, who were all too happy to take advantage of the fastbreak baskets.
Williamsport led 30-23 at the half, and opened the third quarter on the game-changing run. The run — highlighted by Caleb Fausnaught’s two points, three rebounds and a blocked shot ± forced a Danville timeout.
“Our kids responded in the second half,” Williamsport coach Allen Taylor said. “We talked about coming out and taking control of the game. Our kids did an excellent job responding and doing just that. It was multiple efforts by a lot of people.”
Kenon Brown led the way with 22 for Williamsport, canning four 3-pointers and scoring nine of his game-high points over the final two quarters. Elijah Frierson finished with 11, and Fausnaught chipped in eight.
Danville had good ball movement, and was able to get open shots from around the 3-point line.
“We had good looks,” Grozier said. “Once you get the ball to the backside of their defense, there are looks. We had really good looks; we just have to make them.”
Carson Persing made three 3s, and finished with 12 points. Hayden Winn led all Ironmen scorers with 13.
“He’s a sophomore and in this environment, he did a really good job,” Grozier said of Winn. “He played extremely well in the first half. It’s tough. This is a tough situation.”
WILLIAMSPORT 68, DANVILLE 41
Danville (9-5) 68
Mason Raup 1 1-2 4; Carson Persing 4 1-2 12; Connor Kozick 1 0-0 2; Dameon White 1 1-4 3; Hayden Winn 6 0-0 13; Cade Cush 2 1-6 5; Daniel Walker 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-14 41.
3-point goals: Persing 3, Raup, Winn.
Did not score: Brendan Haas.
Williamsport (12-4) 68
Kenon Brown 9 0-0 22; Jakhia Kline 1 4-4 6; George Whaley 1 0-0 2; Thomas Takach 4 0-0 8; Zach Lake 1 0-2 1; Xavier Taylor 2 0-1 5; Elijah Frierson 5 1-2 11; DJ Greene 1 2-3 4; Caleb Fausnaught 4 0-1 8. Totals 28 7-13 68.
3-point goals: Brown 4, Taylor.
Did not score: Marquan Harris.
Score by quarters
Danville;12;11;11;7 — 41
Williamsport;16;14;22;16 — 68