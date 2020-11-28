Wilmington has built the kind of program that most schools only dream about, going on a 49-4 run over the past four seasons with four straight District 10 Class 2A titles.
The only blemish on that record — no state championships — is for one simple reason, the Greyhounds have run into Southern Columbia in two of the last three title games, with another coming at 11 a.m. today at Hersheypark Stadium.
It also puts the Greyhounds into an unfamiliar role — that of the underdog.
“We just focus on our vision and our vision was to compete for football championships,” said Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian, who is 35-3 in three seasons. “Every week is a one-week Super Bowl.
“I don’t think our approach changes just because we’re an underdog.”
To undersell this Greyhounds team would do them a disservice, and leave everything Southern Columbia can accomplish with a win — the state career win record for Jim Roth, a fourth straight state title and an undefeated career for the Tigers’ seniors — in serious jeopardy.
Wilmington gave Southern Columbia a run in the 2018 championship game, nearly leading at halftime before a late Gaige Garcia touchdown catch tied the score at 14-14 at halftime.
“We’ve talked about it a lot this week. We’ve been telling them it was a tie game at halftime (the last time we played). That’s one of our biggest issues — it’s a good problem to have, obviously — is people take our success for granted sometimes,” Roth said. “They are hearing all week from family, friends and the community that we’re going to kick their butt, and they won’t be able to stay with us.
“We as a coaching staff have been working against that all week.”
It shouldn’t take much to change the minds of the Tigers’ players. The Greyhounds are the biggest team Southern Columbia will play this season. Wilmington averages 272 pounds per man on the line (both sides of the ball), but Roth said playing Richland two weeks ago prepared the Tigers for the Greyhounds size advantage.
“We’re really on undersized at left guard, but giving up 20 or 30 pounds isn’t that big of a deal. We faced Richland —Wilmington is bigger — but, I thought we handled that pretty well,” Roth said. “I’ve said since the beginning of the season, with our running backs, we don’t need to have to dominate up front, we just have to be adequate.”
Those running backs are led by junior Gavin Garica. He averages 17.6 yards per carry, and is coming off a career-high 203-yard, four-touchdown performance against Bishop McDevitt in the state semifinals. For his career, Garcia has rushed for 4,485 yards and 79 touchdowns.
Sophomores Braeden Wisloski and Wes Barnes are Garcia’s fellow running backs in the Wing-T. Barnes averages just more than 10 yards per carry, while Wisloski is just under 10 yards per carry, and is second to Garcia in rushing touchdowns with 13.
Both Barnes and Wisloski average more than 20 yards per catch, and have caught long touchdown passes in the state playoffs this season.
Wilmington counters offensively with its own power rushing attack. Roth said the closest comparison to the Greyhounds’ offense is Mount Carmel as Wilmington lines up in a lot of tight, power sets. The Greyhounds have two 1,000-yard rushers in Ethan Susen (1,260 yards, 13 touchdowns, 9.6 yards per carry) and Darren Miller (1,068 yards, 14 TDs, 9.3).
“They have two outstanding backs, and they are just trying to get as many blockers in front of them,” Roth said. “Like when they run Wildcat, it’s not a true Wildcat. (Susen) lines up a little closer to the quarterback, and they direct snap it to him, and the quarterback is the lead blocker for him.”
Like the Tigers, the Greyhounds don’t throw much — quarterback Calen Bender has attempted just 59 passes this season — but that doesn’t mean Wilmington won’t throw much today.
“They didn’t throw much before that 2018 game, but they hurt us with the pass in the first half of the game,” Roth said. “They have some athletes on the outside, it wouldn’t surprise me if they did that again.”
Whatever happens, both coaches know that with the way 2020 has gone, the Tigers and the Greyhounds are fortunate to even get a chance to play for a state title.
“In a season like this to be undefeated again and going for a state title, it’s a chance we didn’t think we’d have,” Roth said.
“We just feel blessed to compete for a state title. With all of the COVID stuff, we didn’t think we’d even get to this point,” Phillian said. “We are just grateful to play.”