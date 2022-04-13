SUNBURY — Brady Wilson pitched two innings of scoreless relief, stranding the tying run at second base in the seventh, as Shikellamy rallied past Mifflinburg, 6-5, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball Wednesday.
Seven consecutive batters reached base to open a three-run second inning that put the Braves in front 4-1.
Mifflinburg (1-4 overall and HAC-I) surged ahead with four runs in the fourth keyed by run-scoring hits from Derek Hackenberg and Troy Dressler, and a Zach Wertman sacrifice fly.
Kaden Hoffman tied the score with an RBI single in the sixth. He then scored the go-ahead run on the second of consecutive Wildcats errors. Hoffman was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs for Shikellamy (4-2, 4-1).
Hackenberg, Troy Dressler and Lucas Whittaker all had a pair of hits for Mifflinburg.
Shikellamy 6, Mifflinburg 5
Mifflinburg;010;400;0 — 5-9-3
Shikellamy;130;002;x — 6-8-0
Lucas Kurtz, Luke Rokavec (2) and Lucas Whittaker. Kaden Hoffman, Brady Wilson (6) and Mark Culp.
WP: Wilson. LP: Rokavec.
Mifflinburg: Liam Church RBI; Zach Wertman RBI; Troy Dressler 2-for-4, RBI; Whittaker 2-for-4; Zeb Hufnagle 1-for-3, double, run; Derek Hackenberg 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Andrew Diehl 1-for-3, run; Ethan Shoemaker 1-for-2.
Shikellamy: Cohen Boyer 1-for-2, 3 runs, RBI; Wilson 1-for-4, RBI; Hoffman 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Chase Carpenter 1-for-2, RBI; Brayden Lytle 1-for-3; Dom Angelillo 2-for-3.