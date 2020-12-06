One week after winning its first game of the year, Penn State is on a late-season, two-game win streak after knocking off Rutgers, 23-7, on Saturday.
After last week’s win against Michigan, Penn State coach James Franklin jokingly said he and the team would enjoy the “most delicious” victory dinner they have had this season.
I imagine the victory meal will taste just as good this week.
Rutgers, which is in the midst of a rebuild under Greg Schiano, has provided the Big Ten one of its more impressive stories this season. While the Scarlet Knights only carried two wins into this weekend’s matchup, it tied the program’s win total for all of 2019.
Schiano has done so under the cloak of a global pandemic.
An invigorated Penn State team imposed its will during the first half in Piscataway, as the Nittany Lions rolled up 229 yards through the first two quarters while limiting the Scarlet Knights to 43.
“A lot of good things to build on — especially on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the running game on offense,” Franklin said. “I thought we really had a plan and a feel for how we wanted to attack their defense. Then they made some adjustments, and then we adjusted from there, as well.”
Penn State, which has been prone to inconsistency, continued that trend in the second half on Saturday, but the team didn’t bend when faced with an offensive lull that yielded 152 yards in the second half.
Confronting on-field adversity this season has given the Penn State players a chip on their shoulder that they’ve channeled over the past two weeks.
“Our backs were against the wall, and we stayed together as a family, as a team,” Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland said. “(We) continued to work every single day and took pride in our preparation. The results have been good to us in the past two weeks. We’re just going to continue with that.”
One of the bright spots this season has been the emergence of Penn State’s young running backs Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes. The two have had to play an increased role this season after the Nittany Lions lost running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain to a medical retirement and a season-ending injury, respectively.
As Penn State has progressed, so have both backs’ confidence. Most notably, Lee.
The 6-foot, 230-pound Lee added some movement to his upright running style against Rutgers, as he appeared more confident and comfortable running behind his offensive line. On plays where he might have run head-on into contact earlier in the season, Lee added a few shoulder shakes and cuts to his arsenal. He finished with a game-high 95 yards rushing and averaged 5.6 yards per carry.
“Keyvone’s been doing his thing,” Sutherland said. “He shows up to practice every day ready to work. I see it throughout the week during his preparation at practice. It’s not really surprising in the games, honestly, because of the way he approaches practice.”
Penn State will have a chance to extend its streak and further bolster its confidence next week when it welcomes 2-4 Michigan State to State College. While the season hasn’t gone how Penn State might have wished, a rejuvenated and confident Penn State squad can close it out under its terms.
Late-season success has led to confidence for the Nittany Lions.