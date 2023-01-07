With the hustle and bustle of the holidays finally behind us, it is time for a nice relaxing walk. What better way to clear your head than to get a little exercise and fresh air? I don’t know about you, but to add a little bit more excitement to that walk, I like to put on an orange hat and vest, throw my old brush-scarred Browning over and under 12-gauge across my shoulder, and fill my pockets with a handful of number 6 shotshells.
What will my quarry be? Well, other than a bit of fresh air and some much-needed exercise (those holiday treats certainly take their toll), I will be hoping to bring home a cottontail or two and maybe even a couple of grey or fox squirrels.
Though not much of a snow lover, should I wake up to an inch or two of fresh powder, so much the better as there is nothing like a white background to make old briar rabbit standout as he silently sneaks through the brambles and thorn bushes as he tries to avoid me.
Unlike many hunting seasons when the beginning of the season is the most productive, the late-season cottontail season is typically much better than the earlier season as far as the number of rabbits spotted goes.
Why you ask? It is a simple question of visibility. By now falling leaves, frost and snow have thinned the vegetation dramatically, making it much easier to spot rabbits. As mentioned earlier, a snowy background also helps not only by making rabbits more visible but also by allowing a hunter to look for tracks. These tracks will help make both feeding and resting areas simple to find.
What could make things any better? The answer to that is adding a beagle or two or three to the mix.
Though not a beagle owner myself, over the years I’ve been invited to join hunters who do have beagles and the excitement these little hounds add to a hunt can be unbelievable.
Beagle owners, at least most of them, are just like other hunting dog owners. By that I mean harvesting game is less important than watching the dogs work. I’ve often seen hunters pass up what would be an easy shot at game simply because they want to watch their dog puzzle out the trail. To these fine men and ladies, it is not the taking of game so much as the pursuit. Until you have heard the excited howling of a pack of hounds hot on a trail, you simply havenít enjoyed the complete thrill that rabbit hunting can bring.
While hunting rabbits, donít forget to keep an eye on the trees. With the leaves now gone, it is tough to walk close enough to a nutcracker to put it into range, but every once in a while, one will slip up and give you a shot.
Hunting both rabbits and squirrels together just seems to naturally go together as they prefer similar overlapping areas.
Both offer delicate flavored meat that, when mixed, complement each other making for some truly fine, not to mention healthy, table fare. I could name a half dozen recipes the two go well together in, but on a cold winter day, a nice hot corn soup is hard to beat.