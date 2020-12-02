Officials from the Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference met Tuesday morning to determine a plan of action for the winter sports season that begins in 10 days.
Teams in the PHAC may start on time — the date for regular-season games to begin is Dec. 11 (next Friday), and, unlike the fall sports season, there are no restrictions for nonleague games. Fall sports teams were required to play league-only schedules.
PHAC President Jeremy Winn, principal at Danville Area High School, said that each school district can make the decision to postpone on an individual basis.
As of Tuesday night, two area teams will not be able to start on time. Selinsgrove won’t have completed the required preseason practices until Dec. 12 after having its extracurricular activities shut down last week. Shikellamy’s boys basketball program was put into quarantine on Monday due to a positive test, and will be down until at least Dec. 14. The Braves also must complete the required preseason practices before beginning games.
As with fall sports, all winter sports have a variety of recommendations from the PIAA to keep athletes safe.
In basketball, no handshakes will take place, pre- or post-game. Team benches will be extended, and should be on separate side of the gymnasium from fans. The National Federation of State High School Associations recommended no jump ball to open the game, but the PIAA voted that down. If there is more than one substitute waiting at the scorers’ table, they will be able to kneel closer to their bench rather than together in front of the table.
Those at the scorers’ table will be limited to the home team scorekeeper and a timekeeper.
Wrestling venues will have wash stations and sanitizer at mat side and the scorers’ table. The score sheet will be touched only by the scorekeeper, and the mats must be disinfected before and after competition. Tournaments will be limited to one day, and just eight wrestlers per weight class. Teams will provide their own leg bands for meets and tournaments.
It will also be recommended that the wrestlers shower after each round at a tournament, and change uniforms after every match, if possible.
The PIAA also approved virtual swim meets this season, meaning teams would swim at their home pools and compare times to score the meet.