JIM THORPE — Meadowbrook Christian brothers Cade and Max Wirnsberger won individual championships, and Upper Dauphin finished sixth in the team standings at the two-day Jim Thorpe Tournament that concluded Wednesday.
Cade Wirnsberger, a senior, won the 152-pound class with a fall in the championship final, his fourth fall of the tournament. He stopped Wyalusing Valley's Ayden Hunsinger in 5 minutes, 11 seconds for the title.
Max Wirnsberger, a freshman, won the 121-pound crown with a 10-0 major decision over Upper Dauphin junior Jonah Peterson. The younger Wirnsberger opened the tournament with consecutive pins, then won three decisions by an aggregate score of 25-4.
In addition to Peterson's runner-up finish, Upper Dauphin saw 285-pounder Peyton Wentzel win a championship and Matthew Latshaw place fourth at 160. Wentzel, a senior, capped his run to the title with a fall over Pocono Mountain West's Malachi Walters.
Shamokin put two wrestlers in the third-place bouts. Ryder Zulkowski, a senior, battled Wyalusing Valley's Alex Hunsinger to a 6-2 victory at 189, while sophomore Chase Pensyl was stopped by Abington Heights' Sam Stevens in 4:30 at 145.
Ninth-place Hughesville crowned a champion in senior Caiden Puderbaugh who pinned his way to the 133-pound title.
Jim Thorpe Christmas Tournament
at Jim Thorpe High School
Team standings and key: 1. Abington Heights (AH) 242.5, 2. Lehighton (L) 198.5, 3. North Schuylkill (NS) 172.0, 4. Wallenpaupack (W) 170.0, 5. Wyalusing Valley (WV) 155.5, 6. Upper Dauphin (UD) 138.0, 7. Catasauqua (C) 137.0, 8. Berwick (B) 136.5, 9. Hughesville (H) 130.0, 10. Tamaqua (T) 118.0, 11. Archbishop Ryan (AR) 112.0, 12. Pocono Mountain West (PMW) 108.5, 13. North Penn-Liberty (NPL) 94.0, 14. Mahanoy Area (MA) 81.0, 15. Germantown Academy (GA) 66.5, 16. Meadowbrook Christian (MC) 64.0, 17. East Stroudsburg South (ESS) 53.0, 18. Cedar Crest (CC) 51.0, 19. Northeast Bradford (NB) 47.0, 20. Shamokin (S) 45.0, 21. Allentown Allen (AA) 43.0, 22. (tie) Jim Thorpe (JT) 41.0, 22. (tie) Valley View (VV) 41.0, 24. Panther Valley (PV) 34.0, 25. Williams Valley (WV) 32.0.
Seventh Place
107: Ethan Nothstein (L) pinned Carmen Malt (B), 0:48; 114: Chase Shaner (H) pinned Aiden Schlier (T), 3:41; 121: Jacob Hall (L) pinned Trinity Robinson (NPL), 3:54; 127: David Grezenda (VV) dec. Daniel Perez (AR), 6-5; 133: Mark Lynott (AH) pinned Russell Martin (NB), 1:53; 139: Sawyer Keller (B) pinned Nicholas Zeigenfuss (L), 2:47; 145: Tyler Winter (B) pinned Stephen Kieffer (T), 0:18; 152: Elliot Marrero (AA) dec. Colin Price (AH), 7-2; 160: Kyler Quick (MA) dec. William Bear (C), 6-0; 172: Jacob Hehn (T) pinned Cael Quick (MA), 0:48; 189: Zachary Meckwood (AH) pinned Sean Wenrick (UD), 1:27; 215: George Valentine (NPL) pinned Mykeal Latshaw (UD), 0:23; 285: David Obasi (AR) pinned Kamden Ricci (NB), 0:58.
Fifth Place
107: Connor Dugan (L) pinned Gaige Mentusky (NS), 3:48; 114: Cole Patrick (WV) pinned Nicholas Skokos (W), 4:14; 121: Kaden Casey (NS) dec. Mikhail Hartranft (C), 4-3; 127: Kyle Winter (B) won by forfeit; 133: Chase Zeigenfuss (T) won by forfeit; 139: Lucas Gerrett (CC) pinned Ivan Laubaach (ESS), 4:52; 145: Mason Mordan (H) dec. Zander McElhenny (NS), 4-3; 152: Jacob Ferguson (L) maj. dec. Jacob Schlier (T), 16-2; 160: Bradley Whalen (T) dec. Riyell Wann (PV), 3-0; 172: Keith Yusinski (AH) dec. Ricky Halford (NS), 4-2 (SV-1); 189: Deven Armbruster (L) dec. Ronald Davis (PMW), 7-5; 215: Joe Lagaza (MA) won by forfeit; 285: Neekoli Caraballo (NS) pinned Jeyson Lopez (AA), 0:52.
Third Place
107: Isaiah Harvey (WV) maj. dec. Mason Alexander (NB), 13-0; 114: Jack Baron (GA) maj. dec. Noah Gilgore (NS), 12-0; 121: Robert Leeds (GA) pinned Gabe Erbe (T), 2:28; 127: Ryan Fisher (MA) maj. dec. Riley Oakes (NPL), 14-6; 133: Aidan Ryan (AH) dec. Jonathan Earle (WV), 12-7 (SV-1); 139: James Weikel (NS) pinned Conor Knight (H), 0:29; 145: Sam Stevens (AH) pinned Chase Pensyl (S), 4:30; 152: Keagan Smith (H) dec. Jacob Sasson (GA), 4-3; 160: Wyatt Gavitt (H) dec. Matthew Latshaw (UD), 1-0; 172: John Guerriero (B) pinned Conan Kier (W), 3:51; 189: Ryder Zulkowski (S) dec. Alex Hunsinger (WV), 6-2; 215: Brandon Stiehler (PMW) maj. dec. Xaiden Schock (W), 11-2; 285: Bruce Hartman (B) dec. Reese Balk (L), 8-3.
Championship Finals
107: Brayden Pequignot (NPL) pinned Evan Reed (C), 0:55; 114: Luke Sirianni (AH) dec. Aidan Gruber (L), 8-5; 121: Max Wirnsberger (MC) maj. dec. Jonah Peterson (UD), 10-0; 127: Jaden Colwell (W) dec. Clayton Carr (WV), 6-5; 133: Caiden Puderbach (H) pinned Evan Wentz (L), 2:09; 139: Austin Smith (AH) dec. Gunnar Myers (W), 6-3; 145: Gavin Fehr (C) dec. Alex Pfeffer (AR), 4-2; 152: Cade Wirnsberger (MC) pinned Ayden Hunsinger (WV), 5:11; 160: Brian Heard (AH) won by tech. fall over Nicolas Rehfuss (AR), 3:01 (18-3); 172: Brok Solt (L) dec. Wesley Weller (VV), 3-2; 189: Caleb Marzolino (AH) pinned Henry Baronowski (W), 0:35; 215: Chad Beller (C) pinned Jared Tinari (NS), 4:49; 285: Peyton Wentzel (UD) pinned Malachi Walters (PMW), 4:53.