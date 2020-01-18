Cade Wirnsberger understands the significance one can have by helping to lay a foundation for something new.
The 15-year-old freshman is an integral part of Meadowbrook Christian’s inaugural wrestling team, Wirnsberger has shown that he’s mighty advanced in the sport.
Since Meadowbrook’s first team features just three competitors — all of them are freshmen — the Lions do not field a dual-meet team. So, all of the action has come at a series of regular-season events scattered throughout mat-happy Pennsylvania.
Wirnsberger has won three of the five events he’s been involved in — at Bloomsburg, Jim Thorpe and South Williamsport High Schools — and finished second in tournaments hosted by Wilkes University and Montgomery High School.
Competing initially in the 113-pound weight class yet now settling in at 106 — even though he stands 5-foot-8 and is quite a bit taller and longer than almost all of the wrestlers he encounters — Wirnsberger has posted a 17-2 record thus far.
“I’m happy with the way I’ve been wrestling this year,” admitted Wirnsberger, who won’t be back in action until next weekend’s Coal Cracker Invitational at Lehighton.
“I’ve started off great.”
Well, success on local wrestling mats, along with the lofty GPA (4.0) he carries, is why Wirnsberger is the latest recipient of The Daily Item’s Scholar Athlete of the Week award sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Susquehanna Valley playing fields.
While eight of Wirnsberger’s victories have come via fall, he’s also won four matches by technical fall and ground out four decisions. His other win came by major decision.
“He’s right where we want him to be at this stage of the season,” said Meadowbrook Christian coach Garth Watson. “Two more tournaments here before we go into postseason.
“He’s a kid that’s driven.”
While Wirnsberger may be a driven competitor continually determined to hone his on-mat skills, he comes by his vast wrestling knowledge honestly. His father, Dan, was charged with reviving Bucknell’s Division I mat presence some 15 years ago.
Since Wirnsberger’s mother, Dana, was an athletic trainer at Bucknell, she has a comprehensive understanding of the physical demands the sport requires.
A three-time All-American wrestler who won 120 matches at Michigan State — Wirnsberger was a Big Ten champ at 158 pounds and a national runner-up later that season — Dan Wirnsberger also spent several seasons fronting the Bloomsburg program.
“Obviously, he’s been involved in the sport for a long time, and he wrestled and he knows what he’s doing,” said Cade Wirnsberger, the oldest of three wrestling boys. “I trust him, because he gives me advice for my matches and off the mat, obviously, even when I’m trying to watch my weight. … He helps me with that, too.”
Nonetheless, the younger Wirnsberger checked into Meadowbrook Christian’s fledgling wrestling program by chalking up victories in his first seven bouts. He then backed up his first setback by reeling off 10 consecutive wins.
“To be honest with you, he’s one of those true balanced wrestlers who’s tough in the neutral position and good on the mat,” Watson said. “That’s what makes him as good as he is right now. He really doesn’t have a weakness.
“He’s one of those kids who’s able to wrestle effectively on the mat, top or bottom, and he’s tough as nails on his feet.”
Cade has been helped along by drilling daily against former Warrior Run standout Eric Hunt — Hunt wrestled at Lock Haven and Lycoming — one of Meadowbrook’s assistants.
Wirnsberger has begun his high school wrestling career in sparkling fashion — he played golf in the fall for neighboring Milton High School — and he’s also doing extremely well in Meadowbrook’s classrooms while navigating a daily academic regimen featuring coursework in English, geometry, geography, biology, Spanish and logic.
“He’s a kid that’s going to be something some day … beyond wrestling,” Watson said. “Wrestling’s given him the tools to be self-driven and confident, but then academically he’s got his head in the right direction. It’ll be neat following him in life.”
Wirnsberger also belongs to the Key Club and was part of that organization’s Luminaries at River Woods initiative. What took place at the Lewisburg retirement village was the Meadowbrook youngsters strung together 1,000 lights during the Christmas holidays, with each symbolizing loved ones who had passed.
“He’s a good kid as well,” Watson added.
Wirnsberger spends most days studying or working to improve his wrestling skills. In addition to training and competing at Meadowbrook, he belongs to the Bucknell-based Buffalo Valley Regional Training Center.
Although he began wrestling at age 5 or age 6 — he also tried football and baseball — Wirnsberger didn’t really begin to get serious about the sport until he was 10 or so. These days, he’s got his sights on accomplishing some memorable objectives.
“My expectation is to be a state champion; that’s what my goal is ever since the start of the season because I know I can and I know I’m good enough,” Wirnsberger said. “I’m just training to be on top of that podium.”
He’s hoping more sizable steps await. Such as those parked at the upcoming sectional, district and regional meets.
Of course, standing on the top step at Hershey’s Giant Center would be the ultimate.
“It’s really cool just to be a part of it, to start something up, because some day this thing will be big and Meadowbrook will have a full team,” Wirnsberger said. “It’s cool to be at the start of it, just setting the pace for the next few years as to what Meadowbrook wrestling will become. … It’s like making history here and it’s really cool.”