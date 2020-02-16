HUGHESVILLE — Meadowbrook Christian freshman Cade Wirnsberger won the 106-pound championship Saturday at the District 4 Central Sectional, leading five Valley wrestlers who advanced to next week’s district tournament.
Wirnsberger defeated South Williamsport’s Bobby Gardner by 6-2 decision in the final. Wirnsberger beat Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel by 3-0 decision in the semfinals.
Joining Wirnsberger at districts will be freshman teammate Gunner Treibley and a trio of Warrior Run wrestlers. Treibley placed third at 285 pounds, winning the third-place match by injury default.
Treibley was topped in the semifinals, but bounced back with a pin in 59 seconds in the consolations to clinch a district berth.
The Defenders will be represented next week by Kaden Majcher (113 pounds), Noah Hunt (132) and Sam Crawford (170).
Majcher and Hunt were both sectional runners-up, and Crawford placed fourth.
Majcher beat Benton’s Dylan Granahan by 7-5 decision in sudden victory in the semifinals. Hunt pinned Montoursville’s James Batkowski in the second period of his semifinal.
Crawford was topped in the semifinals, but bounced back with a 3-0 decision win over Benton’s Jake Bobersky to earn his spot in districts.