MANDATA — Brock Wirt gazed up at the gray clouds and carefully tracked a sky-high popup from the pitcher's mound to the first-base line.
"Trouble! Trouble!" blared from the Milton dugout across the way as Wirt suddenly took a step back toward where he'd been. Unfazed, the Line Mountain senior made the catch for the third out of the sixth inning, then flipped the ball over his right shoulder as he fixed his glare on the visitors.
"It just fuels me. Gives me more confidence," Wirt said of the goading. "Every time we got an out, I felt more confident. It just feels better with every one."
The right-hander must have topped off his confidence Friday, striking out 10 in a two-hitter as the Eagles earned a district playoff berth with a 6-2 nonleague win.
Rhett Klinger, Ethan Wendt and Braydon Snyder each had a pair of hits with at least one double (Wendt had two) and two RBIs to back Wirt and complete Line Mountain's turnaround from an 0-4 start. The Eagles (10-8) won eight of 10 before splitting four games this week to make the District 4 Class 2A field.
"I told these guys, 'You should be really proud of yourselves, what you were able to accomplish here,'" said Line Mountain coach Sam Strause. "Because this isn't the most talented team we've ever had, but they've worked really, really, really hard, and they recognized where we were deficient and tried to fixed those flaws."
Wirt was in complete control following a first inning in which Milton used a two-out walk, a stolen base and Austin Gainer's flare to shallow right field to take a 1-0 lead. Wirt retired 17 of 19 Black Panthers over the last six innings, eight of them by strikeout. He closed the game with eight consecutive outs, mixing a good fastball with a tight curveball he threw across the count.
"I tried to work the corners a lot," he said. "I want to figure out the ump first, and then mainly just throw strikes to put them in play and let my team make the plays."
Wirt didn't fish for strike calls with pitches off the edges, however. He stayed on the black, and he would have had better than 63 strikes on 89 pitches if consistently given the inside strike to right-handed batters. Still, he threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of 24 batters, went to a three-ball count to only three and walked one.
"Brock's done that all year," said Strause. "He's worked ahead of hitters and been a strike-thrower all year. Pretty typical game for him."
Line Mountain immediately turned that 1-0 deficit after a half-inning into a 3-1 lead. Wirt, Hunter Michaels and Klinger all singled to tie the score ahead of Wendt's two-run double.
The Eagles added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Snyder's liner back at Milton starter Dylan Reiff with the bases loaded and two outs in the third made it 4-2. Michaels and Klinger hit consecutive doubles to the left-center gap in the fourth. Kaden Reiner and Quinn Dunkelberger led off the home fifth with hits ahead of Snyder's RBI groundout to the right side.
Milton (3-14) lost for the fourth time in five days. The Black Panthers had just five baserunners Friday — two scored, two were erased on the bases and one was stranded. Their third-inning run was the result of a two-base outfield error and a throwing error on a steal of third base. With the exception of Luke Goodwin and Reiff, who scored, no Milton runner advanced to second base.
"They come through the lineup once, (you) get the batters a little figured out and then work them the next time through differently," said Wirt.
LINE MOUNTAIN 6, MILTON 2
Milton;101;000;0 — 2-2-1
Line Mountain;301;110;x — 6-11-3
Dylan Reiff, Chase Knarr (4) and Aidan Keiser. Brock Wirt and Ethan Wendt.
WP: Wirt. LP: Reiff.
Milton: Austin Gainer 1-for-3, RBI; Knarr 1-for-2.
Line Mountain: Wirt 1-for-4, run; Hunter Michaels 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Rhett Klinger 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Wendt 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Kaden Reiner 1-for-3, run; Quinn Dunkelberger 1-for-3; Braydon Snyder 2-for-2, double, 2 RBIs.