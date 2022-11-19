The Daily Item
Paityn Wirth made her mark at Greenwood High School as one of the top goal scorers in high school field hockey history.
She’s done more of the same at North Carolina, and a recent surge has helped the top-ranked Tar Heels into today’s NCAA championship game for the 21st time in program history.
Wirth, a senior forward, scored the capping goal in a 3-0 semifinal win over Penn State, her former team, on Friday. Wirth began her collegiate career with the Nittany Lions in 2019, starting all 20 games and scoring five goals with a team-best five assists. She transferred to UNC in time for the program’s last of three consecutive national titles.
Wirth had four points, including a goal, in the Tar Heels’ previous game — a 5-2 win over St. Joseph’s that clinched the program’s 26th Final Four berth.
North Carolina (20-0) has won nine NCAA crowns overall, tied with Old Dominion for the most in Division I history.
The Tar Heels play defending NCAA champion Northwestern (20-3) today at 1:30 p.m. (ESPNU) at UConn’s Sherman Family Sports Complex. The Wildcats ended North Carolina’s bid for a fourth consecutive national title in the first round of last season’s tournament.
North Carolina is led by Erin Matson, whose 27 goals and 10 assists this season upped her five-year career totals to 136 goals and 335 points. She is a two-time recipient of the Honda Sport Award for field hockey.
Tar Heels freshmen Ryleigh Heck (17 goals, 36 points) and Ashley Sessa (9g, 23p) rank second and third on the team, respectively, in scoring. Wirth, who amassed 180 goals as a four-time all-state honoree at Greenwood, is fourth (5g, 18p).
Northwestern fifth-year forward Bente Baekers has 24 goals and 56 points, nearly double the totals of teammate Peyton Halsey (13g, 30p), who ranks second in both categories.
The Wildcats advanced with a 2-1 semifinal win over Maryland.