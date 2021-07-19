”Truthfully, I took a leap of faith.”
It’s rare that Paityn Wirth conveys anything less than casual confidence when it comes to field hockey.
She’s got a sterling resume to back it up (high school All-American, NCAA national champion, Team USA member), so there isn’t much about the sport that throws the former Greenwood standout.
However, when she decided it was time to move on from Penn State, Wirth did wonder if transferring to North Carolina, then the two-time defending national champion, was the right move.
“Truthfully, I took a leap of faith,” she said. “It’s not that I never saw myself as good enough for Carolina, necessarily. I just trust that everything happens for a reason, and that good things happen to good people.”
Wirth needn’t have questioned herself. She started the Tar Heels’ first seven games of a split 2020 season played over six months, and she started eight of the last 11, including the three-game playoff run to a championship three-peat. She finished tied for second on the team with six goals and second with 21 points. National Player of the Year Erin Matson topped both categories.
“While she’s created some headline moments with her speed and skill, she doesn’t need to be a star and is willing to play any role we ask of her, whether it’s starting or coming off the bench,” said North Carolina coach Karen Shelton, who has an NCAA-best 711 career wins in 40 seasons. “She continued to improve all season as she felt more comfortable in our system, and she’s getting better and better as she keeps working hard.”
Wirth, a recent addition to the U.S. Women’s National Team, has three seasons of college eligibility left to make her mark on the nation’s premier program.
“It did build my confidence that I can be a difference-maker here,” she said, “and I’m excited for the future.”
n
Just four days after her 17th birthday, Wirth revealed on Twitter that she would play college field hockey at Penn State.
The announcement was accompanied by a photo montage that included a shot of her and Penn State field hockey coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss at the Nittany Lion Shrine. There was also an aerial picture of the PSU Field Hockey Complex, and another of Wirth and James Franklin, with the then-rising junior sporting a few of the football coach’s championship rings.
The Nittany Lions rolled out the red carpet for Wirth’s official visit, but really there was no need for bling. They already had an in with her.
Penn State assistant Stuart Smith literally steered Wirth away from soccer when Paityn accompanied big sister Mackenzie to club practice with Blue Lions Field Hockey in State College during the early 2010s. So among the many factors in her college decision, the bond with Smith was key.
“That was a big step, going into college, and I don’t know what I wanted,” she said. “Honestly, before I went to Penn State I never really was a diehard (fan). I knew Stuart Smith — I had a lot of respect for him, and I really looked up to him. I made my first visit there in eighth grade. It was close to home, and I could watch my little brothers grow up. and it was a top field hockey program at the time.
“So I made my decision to go there but, after that, I said I’d take it day by day. That’s what I did.”
In her only season with the Nittany Lions, Wirth started all 20 games and posted a team-best five assists. She was second in goals (five) and points (15) for a team that finished 8-12 and lost in the Big Ten title game. She scored the first goal in a quarterfinal upset of Michigan. Wirth capped the season with a National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Mideast Region Second Team nod.
Despite her personal success, Wirth was left wanting. She wanted more from the team experience. Candidly, she wanted to be in a situation with teammates who didn’t easily accept losing.
So when she explored transfer options, the team with a 46-game winning streak coached by a legend in Chapel Hill was awfully appealing.
“I didn’t look for this challenge specifically, but I knew that it was right from the moment I spoke to Coach (Shelton),” she said. “North Carolina just has the best team environment.”
n
Wirth’s brilliant high school career overlapped for two seasons with former Lewisburg standout Cassie Sumfest. Both were four-time All-State first-team honorees, and each was named Daily Item Player of the Year twice.
In early May, they celebrated an NCAA championship as North Carolina teammates, and six weeks later they were reunited when the national team was selected.
“We knew each other, obviously, but I didn’t know her that well,” Sumfest said. “We knew mutual friends better than we knew each other. So it was really fun to get to know her more and exchange stories. We got really close.”
Sumfest was one of many familiar faces on the Tar Heels’ roster. Wirth knew so many UNC teammates from USA Field Hockey competitions she attended over the years, as well various national teams. Wirth even had history with Shelton.
“We have very few transfers come into our program,” Shelton explained, “but in Paityn’s case I was familiar with her from the recruiting process, and some of our players were close friends with her and felt she would be a good fit here. That’s turned out to be the case.
“We knew she was talented, but she’s shown a strong desire to assimilate and be a great teammate from Day One.”
“It was nice to see how she integrated into the team like she’s been here the whole time,” Sumfest added.
The personable Wirth is quick to turn a conversation about her achievements into one about others, and she values sharing in successes as much as helping to create them. Asked for her reaction to winning a national championship as a first-year transfer to North Carolina, she said, “What meant the most was doing it with my teammates. It was their third one in a row, and I hope I can help bring three more in the next three years.”
“I hope to bring more goals — lots and lots of goals,” she added with a laugh. “Each team (North Carolina, the USWNT) to me is one team, and I just play my heart out and play to win. and I enjoy the time with my teammates because they will be memories that will last forever.”