STATE COLLEGE – Wisconsin handed Penn State its third straight defeat this season after outlasting the Nittany Lions, 79-74, in overtime on Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center in a loss that significantly diminished hopes Penn State held of reaching the NCAA Tournament.
“We just have to focus on what’s next,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “That’s the biggest thing. That’s what we’ve tried to do all year – really look at the next game. Because in this league, every single night is brutal. If you take your mind off the job at hand, you’re not going to get the job done. We’re not looking ahead.”
After trailing by seven points with 8:08 to play in the second half, Penn State twice tied the score during the final five minutes of the period.
Wisconsin’s (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten) Chucky Hepburn made a stepback 3-pointer with 33 seconds left in regulation to give the Badgers a three-point lead. Not to be outdone, Penn State’s (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) Seth Lundy answered with a 3-pointer 10 seconds later that sent the game into overtime with the score tied at 68. Lundy finished with 14 points, scoring nine in the second half.