Maryland and Michigan State were expected to battle for the Big Ten men’s basketball regular season title throughout the 2019-20 campaign.
As the season ended Sunday, both Maryland and Michigan State finished conference play with identical 14-6 records to claim shares of the league title.
A surprise third team also will get a trophy from Big Ten headquarters. Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6) capped off its eighth straight win by rallying from down nine points in the second half to beat Indiana 60-56 on Saturday.
For the Badgers, it has been a tumultuous season, beginning with the tragedy involving assistant coach Howard Moore and his family last May. Moore’s wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn, were killed in a car accident, with Moore suffering serious injuries. After recovering from the injuries, Moore suffered a heart attack and was placed on medical leave for the season.
Then, in January, Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer, guard Kobe King, unexpectedly quit the team, announcing he was transferring. King transferred to Nebraska. Strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigned in early February after using a racial epithet in front of current players.
Through it all, Wisconsin’s fifth-year coach, Greg Gard, kept the team steady and improving, which is why he was awarded Big Ten Conference coach of the year honors Monday. The addition of 6-foot-10 Micah Potter also has helped. Wisconsin improved to 16-5 since Potter was granted eligibility as a transfer from Ohio State. Starting Potter inside with 6-11 forward Nate Reuvers has given Wisconsin added size, length and physicality around the basket. Potter and Reuvers altered several Indiana shots inside Tuesday as the Hoosiers missed several chippies around the basket and finished the game 14-of-43 on 2-point shots.
“Things around the basket were made difficult by their size, their bigs dropping,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
Following the emotional win, in the locker room at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Gard wrote the final score on the blackboard. He noted the margin of victory being four points and the slogan, four more, which Wisconsin has used as a rallying cry throughout the season. It signifies the four people impacted by the Moore tragedy, Jennifer and Jaidyn, Moore himself and Moore’s son, Jerrell, who survived the accident and has become close with the team.
“That was always an anchor, so to speak, for us,” Gard told SI.com’s Jake Kocorowski. “Whenever we hit some tough times, you just reflect back about what we’re going through really isn’t that tough. We’ll shoot the ball a little better, we can play some better defense and we’ll be OK. But how they bonded together and the unification I’ve talked about, the chemistry. They made a decision to really turn the corner, and they did that, and I’m so proud of them.”
Big Ten honors
The Big Ten announced its regular season men’s basketball honors Monday. No surpise, Iowa junior center Luka Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Year after a historic season in which he led the conference in scoring (23.9 ppg) and finished fourth in rebounding (9.8 rpg).
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn edged out Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis for Big Ten freshman of the year honors. Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman was named Big Ten defensive player of the year, while Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins was named Big Ten sixth man of the year. Garza, Maryland point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland forward Jalen Smith, Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston and Penn State forward Lamar Stevens earned All Big-Ten first team honors.
Gard was named coach of the year, though an argument could have been made for Penn State coach Pat Chambers or Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell. Chambers has Penn State in position to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011, while Pikiell has Rutgers poised to make the tournament for the first time since 1991. Big Ten Network basketball analyst Shon Morris said he voted for Pikiell.
“He took over a situation four years ago — there’s no other word for it — it was hopeless,” Morris said, “just hopeless. What they’ve been able to accomplish, and people tend to forget because we have recency bias, before the beginning of the year their leading returning scorer and rebounder, Eugene Omoruyi, left and that would be a big impactful thing for any program, but especially one that is trying to get their feet under them.”
Same league, new uniform
For the second straight year, Northwestern will be looking to a transfer to fill its void at quarterback. Last year, it didn’t work out too well, as Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson struggled through an injury-filled 2019 campaign. Johnson appeared in six games with five starts, passing for just 432 yards with one TD and four interceptions.
This year, Northwestern is turning to former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who announced Monday he’s enrolling at Northwestern as a graduate transfer. Ramsey lost his starting job to Michael Penix Jr. in the summer but still played extensively for the oft-injured Penix. Ramsey appeared in 10 games for Indiana, starting seven, and finished the year with 2,434 yards passing, 13 TDs passing, seven TDs rushing and five interceptions.
Ramsey is the second Indiana grad transfer to leave for another school in the Big Ten. Left tackle Coy Cronk announced in January he will attend Iowa next season. Interestingly enough, Indiana won’t play either Iowa or Northwestern during the regular season in 2020.