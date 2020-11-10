Five teams remain unbeaten as the Big Ten enters Week 4 of its nine-game schedule.
No. 3 Ohio State, No. 10 Indiana and No. 23 Northwestern are 3-0, while Purdue sits at 2-0. Wisconsin began the season with a home win against Illinois but hasn’t played in two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak has consumed the Badgers.
One program is guaranteed to fall from the ranks of unbeatens this week as Northwestern travels to Purdue. Northwestern defeated Nebraska, 21-13, last week to keep its record pristine.
“It’s a great opportunity for us and Coach (Pat) Fitzgerald and Northwestern,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said about this week’s matchup. “They play a sound, physical type of brand of football and it’s going to be a challenge for us. There’s a lot of things that we worked hard in the off-season to be ready for these type of games, trying to be physical up front more, trying to find ways to run the football more consistently, try and find ways to put pressure on the other team’s quarterback.”
Purdue had an unexpected bye on Saturday as its game against Wisconsin was canceled because of the Badgers’ coronavirus outbreak. Coincidently, Brohm missed his team’s season-opening win against Iowa after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Brohm returned to the Purdue sideline for the Boilermakers’ Week 2 win against Illinois.
Wisconsin reprise
No. 13 Wisconsin (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) appears set to resume its 2020 season just two weeks after it was halted because of a team-wide coronavirus outbreak.
The Badgers began their season on Oct. 23 with a 45-7 home win against Illinois. Two days later, a coronavirus outbreak halted the Badgers’ momentum and season. Wisconsin had games against Nebraska (Oct. 31) and Purdue (Nov. 7) canceled as a result.
Wisconsin is scheduled to travel to Michigan (1-2, 1-2 Big Ten) this week, and Badgers’ athletic director and former coach Barry Alvarez signaled the game will be played.
“We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan,” Alvarez said in a statement on Monday. “As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results.”