The Associated Press
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Tyler Wahl scored a career-high 21 points, Johnny Davis added 19, and No. 23 Wisconsin survived Maryland’s comeback Sunday night to secure a 70-69 victory.
The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to five despite squandering a 21-point lead against the struggling Terrapins.
Eric Ayala scored all 19 of his points in the second half for Maryland (8-7, 0-4), which is off to its worst start in league play since losing its first four ACC games in 1992-93.
No. 13 Ohio State 95, Northwestern 87
COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 34 points, and Ohio State beat Northwestern.
Liddell scored 17 points in the first five minutes, including a career-high five 3-pointers in that span. He set a personal best in field goals made, finishing 12 of 20 from the field.
His production helped Ohio State (10-3, 4-1 Big Ten Conference) shoot 67% in the first half.
The Buckeyes led 51-39 at halftime, which matched their scoring output from a 67-51 loss at Indiana on Thursday.